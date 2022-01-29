I shamelessly used the title from a commentary by “60 Minutes” correspondent, Scott Pelley, that was given on the show “Sunday Morning.” He started by asking how many stars are in the American flag.
If we all agreed there were fifty, then citizens of liberal states and conservative states would join in common purpose on the blue field called “the union.”
Right?
Not!! Instead, it seems we are slowly unthreading those stars that form our union. Today, liberals and conservatives barricade themselves in digital citadels where some media, with calculated bias, assure their viewers that what they already know is correct (Pelley).
There are many devoted to keeping these stars intact; first responders of all kinds and our men and women in uniform for instance.
Americans are united on one thing, USA Today says: We are all sick and tired of being so divided! In an article by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council (FRC), he notes most people are personally happy and satisfied, but they sure don’t feel the same way about the condition of the country.
His focus group noted that “people don’t even know how to have a discussion without getting offended first.” The mud slinging really escalated with the 2020 election and they found only 6% of Americans think it’s bringing out the best in the country.
In an Op/Ed in the Montrose Mirror, our own Joe Clark, a local musician, wrote: “A House Divided Will Not Stand.”
It’s a great article and I printed it off and saved it. He brings up the role of social media in the divisiveness. There is a whole generation that was never without Google or Facebook or Instagram.
The more our eyes are on the screen, the less “human” our interactions become and the less “human” we treat one another (Clark). And, thanks to the internet, we get all the chaos, social decline, and polarity happening in real time.
So, how can we Christians practice “Living Light in a Divided Nation?” This is the title of the article by the Family Research Council.
God didn’t leave Christians “stranded in the 21st century with nothing to guide us.” (FRC) Look at Ecclesiastes1: “ What has been will be, and what has been done will be done.”
My Dad would say the same thing by telling us kids “history repeats itself.” First, look at conflict in the Bible. It goes all the way back to the Garden. Even Israel was divided. America has certainly been divided: the Revolutionary War, Civil War and now intense political divisions.
Next, as Christians, we can’t disengage. It’s not unusual to hear Christians say they can’t engage in conflict. It should all be love and peace and kumbaya.
We hear to love like Jesus. We have to affirm everyone and their choices. That is false. Jesus didn’t affirm us in our sin, but He died for our sin which is the ultimate love.
Jesus also created division and friction in bringing the truth. We have a great guide for navigating this in the Word of God.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.”(John 14:6) If we’re to follow Him, we have to believe what He says and to live by it. And, we really can teach the truth in a kind, gentle, and Christian way.
I love good oratory and the speech G. W. Bush gave at the Dallas Police Memorial after several officers were killed in the line of duty really spoke to me: “Too often we judge groups by their worst examples, while judging ourselves by our best intentions. This has strained our bonds of understanding and common purpose…We desire the unity of hope, affection, and higher purpose.”
And, desire that higher purpose through a higher power.
Do we? I do. I will continue to pray for a new year of civility and pursuing a common purpose that’s good for all of God’s children. Will you pray with me?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.