There are so many beautiful Christmas traditions around the world. Each culture has its unique observances and ways of celebrating. And while each culture has these unique ways of celebrating one of the commonalities around the world is the giving of gifts at Christmas.
The anticipation of finding something for someone and then watching them open their gift is one of the genuine joys of Christmas! And we also enjoy opening gifts, don't we? It's ok to admit that. Each package is a mystery, and we enjoy the thrill of discovery. I bring up gift giving because we often associate the giving and receiving of gifts with the joy of Christmas. And I think that this joy is one of God's good gifts to us.
Have you heard of King Solomon? If you have, you are probably familiar with his book, Ecclesiastes. Now, this book is often thought of in terms of Solomon's declaration that "all is vanity!" But this statement is made after Solomon experiences all that life has from his selfish perspective. In the book of Ecclesiastes Solomon recounts his self-indulgent exploration into all of the extremes of life. He had the resources to experience everything the world had to offer, and so, he selfishly pursued after everything on which he set his heart. And at the end of that journey he sat down and said, "All of that was empty."
If he had just left us with that message alone then we would be left wondering whether life is worth living. But he does not leave us there. Instead, Solomon points us to his great discovery: the joy of enjoying God's good gifts. In Ecclesiastes 3:12 -13 Solomon uses three words for joy or being merry, and if I may paraphrase these two verses for you, he says, "I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful in the joy of taking pleasure in God's gift to mankind."
This is an incredible truth. First, we must recognize that we have been given good gifts. This takes our focus off of ourselves and onto the Giver. Secondly, God gives us those good gifts for the purpose of us enjoying the joy of those gifts.
Think of it this way. Do you not receive joy when you give a gift to someone...and they love it? When you see a child's face light up as they open their gift and then begin to play with that special thing that you got them, you experience a feeling of fulfilment. This feeling is the joy that comes from giving. And when you open your gift and your face brightens with a smile, and you enjoy what was given to you, and you express that joy to the giver, they experience that fulfilling joy that comes from seeing you enjoy their good gift to you!
As you enjoy this Christmas season, know that joy is a gift from God, and your happiness brings God joy as He sees you enjoying the good things which He has given to you in this life. The Bible talks about the joy of heaven! Do you know what brings God the greatest joy?
It is when one of those who He made in His own image, that's you and me, comes into a right relationship with Him. Jesus said that there is "joy in heaven" when a person turns from their sin and receives the good news that God the Father sent God the Son as the greatest gift to all of us.
Jesus is the greatest gift. This is what Christmas is all about. When we give gifts we do so to remember the greatest gift given. When we open a gift we give a picture of someone receiving what God gave to us in Jesus. John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world (that's you and me), that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." This gift of forgiveness and life is offered freely to you. And just like any gift you must simply receive it.
Romans 10:13 promises that all those who come to Jesus recognizing their need to be forgiven and a willingness to believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God will be saved from their sin and receive life eternal. Of all the gifts given at Christmas, this is the greatest gift. And it is in giving this gift that God rejoices when you and I experience the joy of truly enjoying Christmas.
Roland Kassales is pastor of Victory Baptist Church.
