There are so many beautiful Christmas traditions around the world. Each culture has its unique observances and ways of celebrating. And while each culture has these unique ways of celebrating one of the commonalities around the world is the giving of gifts at Christmas.

The anticipation of finding something for someone and then watching them open their gift is one of the genuine joys of Christmas! And we also enjoy opening gifts, don't we? It's ok to admit that. Each package is a mystery, and we enjoy the thrill of discovery. I bring up gift giving because we often associate the giving and receiving of gifts with the joy of Christmas. And I think that this joy is one of God's good gifts to us.



