There’s a scene in the Irish comedy “Waking Ned Devine” where an elderly character comes forward at a funeral to eulogize his lifelong friend. The thing is, the friend hasn’t really died; he’s sitting in the congregation pretending to be someone else.

Because we who are watching the film have come to love these two impish fellows, men so close they could well be brothers, we are understandably moved by this tender scene. But more than this, we are left with an important (maybe even urgent) question: why are we in the habit of waiting until friends and family members die to find the words to express how glad and grateful we are for what they brought into our lives by being exactly who they were?



