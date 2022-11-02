There’s a scene in the Irish comedy “Waking Ned Devine” where an elderly character comes forward at a funeral to eulogize his lifelong friend. The thing is, the friend hasn’t really died; he’s sitting in the congregation pretending to be someone else.
Because we who are watching the film have come to love these two impish fellows, men so close they could well be brothers, we are understandably moved by this tender scene. But more than this, we are left with an important (maybe even urgent) question: why are we in the habit of waiting until friends and family members die to find the words to express how glad and grateful we are for what they brought into our lives by being exactly who they were?
Wonder with me here. Is it that we imagine that death is a long way off—and so rather than give voice to our feelings today, we tell ourselves we’ll share them tomorrow? Is it that we presume our valued friend, colleague, or loved one already knows how we feel? Is it that we are reluctant to intentionally create a moment that might overwhelm us with emotion?
What are we waiting for, you and I? Instead of reserving our best, most heartfelt remarks for someone’s funeral, what if we were to share our earnest feelings each year at this person’s birthday party? How might we all be blessed (and changed) by voicing now what we most love and admire about the living, rather than waiting until they are no longer present in our midst?
The word “eulogy” means more than we think. Quite literally, it means good speech or praise. But this isn’t language reserved for the deceased, though. Webster’s Dictionary tells us that a eulogy can also be shared on behalf of the living. Who knew?
Maybe you had the great good fortune of growing up in a home where everyone was quick to praise and affirm. Many of us didn’t--but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn now. Remember, it’s not just the living who are deserving of our “good speech; ” we ourselves become more human (and humane) when we share what is on our hearts.
Years ago I stumbled upon a book written by a man who gave himself a year-long assignment to extend a good word to those who had affected his life in a positive way—his fourth grade teacher, the boss who gave him an undeserved break, the neighbor who was quietly and consistently supportive. At first the man’s “eulogies” felt stilted and forced, he said. But as he grew more comfortable finding words to match his feelings, as his heart opened to the assignment he had given himself, the man found himself being changed. At year’s end, he was a very different person than he had been at the beginning.
Those who look to Jesus for a reliable pathway through life’s hills and valleys find meaning in his words “I came that you might have life and have it abundantly.” I don’t know about you but I hear Jesus calling his followers and admirers alike to revel in and share this abundance today, not simply to rely on its coming tomorrow. Tomorrow may well be too late to share our gratitude and praise with those who have made our lives today infinitely richer.
Rev. Karen Winkel is the pastor of Community Spirit United Church of Christ. The congregation alternates between worshiping online and gathering at the Ute Museum in Montrose. This Sunday schedule is found on their website's homepage.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone