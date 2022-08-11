There are many variations of the Christian chorus “If you’re saved and you know it, clap your hands, stomp your feet, etc. How about this one: “If you’re saved and you know it, tell your face.”
The idea is that if we call ourselves children of God, Christ-followers, redeemed ones, temples of the Holy Spirit, would anybody know it by looking at our face, our countenance?
“I believe there is a ministry of countenance,” writes Jean Fleming, “And that our countenance and others’ countenances minister to each other.” Does your countenance, your face, your spirit bless others?
Writer, teacher, Navigator minister Jean Fleming posed this question to me recently in her book “Pursue the Intentional Life.” The book is loaded with spiritual gems, but I had never before given “countenance ministry” much thought.
“The human face is a transmitter and receiver, always sending and picking up messages,” Fleming writes. “Will my expression encourage others, or shut them out? Will my face serve the purposes of God? Will it communicate that the God of love lives in me and is concerned for people through me? “
Those of us who say we know God, who have been saved from destruction and eternal losses, who carry around in our bodies the treasure of knowing the gospel and the Holy Spirit Himself, should radiate something of that wonder, says Fleming. “Paul wrote that we ‘have this treasure in jars of clay’ (2 Cor. 4:7). How could there not be a certain ‘glory’ about us? Surely,” writes Fleming, “some radiance should be seeping out between our ears.”
Have you ever wondered, “what the woman taken in adultery saw in the face of Jesus (see John 8:3-11),” asks Fleming. “What did the leper see (see Luke 5:12-14)? Was Jesus’ countenance an offering of hospitality, a welcoming connection?”
As social creatures, humans read one another unconsciously. My body language and expressions telegraph signals to those around me. Think about faces you’ve seen that communicate favor and acceptance and others that communicate rejection or judgment. Think about those countenances that “say” I’m listening and care and those that silently communicate “I’m not interested.” What message does my countenance send?
I think of this today because this month we’ve been writing in this space about how what we think about often manifests in actions and attitudes. A spiritual countenance is the general appearance of a person’s face, which often reflects spiritual attitudes. So I ask anew, how can my thinking overflow into a favoring, welcoming countenance?
Philippians 4:8 tells us how to think: “Believers, whatever is true, honorable, worthy of respect, whatever is noble, whatever is right and confirmed by God’s Word, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, excellent and worthy of praise — think continually about such things (center your mind on them, and implant them in your heart).”
Let’s acknowledge the link between what we choose to think and the joy we experience. This timeless verse can help change our negative thinking and magnify the joy we experience in relationships and daily living. Yes, our culture is bent on highlighting what is wrong with everything. Thus, we tend to view the world and ourselves through a lens of negativity. But, that negativity stands in direct contrast to the passionate, purpose-filled people God wants us to be.
We can restart with dwelling on the things prescribed in Philippians 4:8 instead of the culture’s negative clamor. We become pickier about what we expose our minds to. We’re mindful that sooner or later our inner thoughts and attitudes will show up in our countenance and body language.
This is a simple, timeless message rooted in Scriptural truth. Philippians 4:8 thinking can be better than a surgical face lift.
We all can have a Godly “countenance ministry.” There are no exemptions or excuses. It doesn’t matter how old or young you are. It matters not whether you’re able-bodied or not or whether you’re rich or poor. Your ethnicity or church affiliation doesn’t matter. A welcoming countenance can be the unmistakable mark of a joyful, redeemed representative of our loving God and faith. Our countenance is a mission tool.
By the way, it’s scientifically proven that when you experience kindness, your body makes more oxytocin (the happy hormone) and your cortisol levels (the ones that rise when we feel stressed) go down.
If you know, or meet Jean Fleming (who now lives in Montrose), you’ll see a woman who aims to live all her days with “cheerful courage.” Like the apostle Paul, she says, “I want to live buoyed by Christ’s life in me, full of eager expectation and hope.” She looks for ways to define and call it out in other people. One tool is her radiant countenance!
What does your face “say” to others?
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.