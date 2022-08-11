courage

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There are many variations of the Christian chorus “If you’re saved and you know it, clap your hands, stomp your feet, etc. How about this one: “If you’re saved and you know it, tell your face.”

The idea is that if we call ourselves children of God, Christ-followers, redeemed ones, temples of the Holy Spirit, would anybody know it by looking at our face, our countenance?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?