By Linda Cagnetti
We’ve been writing lately in this Saturday space about Christians’ call to not run away from this world’s troubles, or from people in distress, or from the things that we really don’t want to see. It’s a fresh call to courage and to Christian action.
Today I want to salute such a “warrior” and his 20-year-plus battle to help the most vulnerable people in our city – the poor, hungry and homeless who live among us.
Garey Martinez is the never-give-up “General” in this battle to meet these people’s most basic human needs – everything from food to showers and a welcoming place to be “off the streets.”
Martinez is a retired Marine officer, former corporate manager, and business owner. Some 20 years ago, he changed life directions. God got his attention first as a church deacon, focusing on serving people’s needs. Then, inspired by a fellow believer’s call to Christian action, Martinez went to battle on behalf of what Jesus Himself called “the least of these” among us. In the gospel of Matthew (25:35-36, 40), Jesus says: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me…I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”
Martinez is a man with many leadership and practical skills, but with a soul grounded in humility and tenacious devotion to what Jesus tells His followers to do: extend a shepherd’s hand to help. He believes (paraphrased) that we can’t truly call ourselves Christians and piously sit on the bench.
Today, The Shepherd’s Hand building on South 2nd Street in downtown Montrose is a hard-fought victory in Martinez’s 20-year dream and battle to serve Montrose’s most vulnerable people. He started years ago with twice-a-week meals and move-around soup kitchens and has grown now to a permanent day center.
Now, from this one site, individuals and families can come in out of the weather Monday – Friday and get hot meals twice a day. They can shower, do laundry, use the internet, phones and lockers, and access night shelters and counseling. There’s a separate “grocery pantry” and a sign-up for delivered meals (50-60 a day right now). SH offers basic assistance to help people move to employment and security and “off the streets.” It’s also an umbrella of other local resources to help the needy.
There’s lot of misunderstanding about the homeless, says Martinez. We tend to lump all of them into one stereotype. But there are differences we shouldn’t ignore. There are transients we see begging from city to city; some homeless are physically or mentally disabled and unable to do regular work. And, many are transitional homeless people—those who’ve lost jobs, had medical crises, don’t have a reliable car. Some have been evicted or are fleeing violent domestic situations or other family issues. And we know of several hundred homeless teenagers who “couch surf” until they end up on the street. There are many reasons they’ve ended up here.
Martinez was the driving force in starting The Shepherd's Hand in 2011, way before it had a permanent “home.” He has many war stories -- battles with city and county officials, and private citizens worried about their property values, “safety” or other “not in my neighborhood mentalities.” He is used to apathy and values that exclude these people. He is used to unanswered phone calls, “shut doors” and “excuses why we can’t do this or don’t want this in Montrose.”
Slowly however, Shepherd’s Hand got volunteer help from retired attorneys and other professionals with obstacle-fighting skills and commitment to the cause. And, don’t forget a dedicated core of volunteer “soldiers.”
Today, the modest, refurbished building called The Shepherd’s Hand is a symbol of God’s faithfulness and provision for “the least of these” among us. It’s also a tribute to those Christians who march toward the battle, not run away from it.
I visited The Shepherd’s Hand this week. It’s a busy haven of hope and help. I asked Martinez: “Why do this? It’s an unglamorous and uphill fight.”
“There are lots of reasons,” he answered, “But mostly for the joy of it day in and day out. It’s work rooted in my faith and in doing what we profess to be in Jesus -- His love and hands in action.”
Martinez might phrase it something like this: Jesus came to reach and restore broken people. He drew marginalized people to Himself—those who were pushed aside by society. He listened, He took action and He met needs, always acknowledging their humanity and value in His eyes. As followers of Jesus and shepherds of His people, we are told to do the same.
Loving marginalized, vulnerable people is not an optional upgrade for the Church and Christ-followers. It’s the way we look like Jesus in the world. Or not.
Lord, I pray, move us out of our Christian comfort boxes. Show each of us fresh ways to extend Your shepherding hand to anyone who needs it today. (See SH website at www.shepherdshandmontrose.org).
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson.