Long ago, when my sister and I were small girls, we saved coins to drop into a Sunday school box labeled “Bibles for the world.” We called ourselves missionaries, sharing the Jesus story with people in places we never knew.
We never could have imagined what I’m writing today.
In the past five years, record numbers of people worldwide have received Bibles for the first time in languages and formats they each understand. In addition to written pages, there’s an explosion in digital Bible apps, audio Bibles and podcasts.
“A Bible in every language is within our grasp,” predicts Michael Perreau, director general of United Bible Societies (UBS). “If we keep up the current momentum, we could see all languages having some Scripture by 2033.” Others estimate 2050-2070.
Consider there are some 7,000 known languages in the world. The acclaimed Wycliffe Bible Translators offer this overview: The full/whole Bible now is available in 704 different languages, giving 5.7 billion people access to Scripture in the language they best understand.
The New Testament is available in another 1,551 languages. Bible selections and stories are available in a further 1,160 languages. That’s about half the known language world.
I’m telling you this because in this Saturday column series, we’re looking for God-good news, evidence that God’s work on earth is moving ahead even in dark, unsure times. We hope to note so-called “God-sightings” or “faith fires” that continue to hold out Christianity’s hope and light.
Bible translating and distribution may be old-hat in some circles nowadays, but it’s one sure sign of Christians’ unstoppable work in a world with lots going wrong.
Translating now is quicker than ever, Perreau explains. Digital technology speeds the task, putting new software and other translation tools into the hands of locals. “Bible translators are no longer just experts from rich countries,” he said.
“Mobilizing local translators makes things faster and creates a new Bible-reading community. UBS currently mentors 1,200 local translators who might be local pastors and other workers on the ground. This means a Bible translation begins with a local group of churches or believers who demand it, rather than a mission group from overseas deciding to do it solo.”
Another reason for growth, said Perreau, is that Christian groups are working together on translation better than ever. There is more sharing and less duplicating.
For example, the Digital Bible Library run by UBS, stores electronic Bible texts in hundreds of languages. It’s the site other Bible agencies such as the explosively popular YouVersion app get their texts.
Perreau also says that global print-on-demand texts are “on the way.”
He applauds a core group called “Every Tribe Every Nation” (ETEN) for many of the changes.
For the first time, he explains, it brings together significant parts in the mission—the business community who has a heart for this work, and all the key Bible agencies. “We’re coming to the same mission table and we look at ourselves as joint problem solvers.”
Here are a few highlights from 2019-20 Bible reports:
• Almost 25% of all full Bibles distributed were downloaded from the internet; since COVID isolation that number continues to increase.
• Portions of Scripture were being translated into some 30 sign languages used by 5.3 million deaf people.
• Bible groups ran literacy classes in more than 20 countries and distributed more than 4.5 million Scripture booklets for new readers.
These folks push ahead because they want all people to experience the Bible’s life-changing message.
Here’s the thinking: Distributing copies of God’s Word plants powerful seeds God can use according to His own timing (1 Cor. 3:6). It allows many to read the truth for themselves (John 8:32). It provides a lasting witness (Heb. 4:12) and makes it easier for those reached to boldly spread the Good News further (2 Tim. 2:2).
Christians, take heart! Imagine the gospel gradually seeping into every cultural nook and cranny on the planet. Imagine that God is lifting up Jesus Christ for the healing of (all) nations and the glory of His name. Just like the Bible says.
Christ continues to extend His kingdom on earth through these dedicated Word spreaders!
Consider that the translation and distribution of the Holy Bible may be the most enduringly significant feature of the global expansion of Christianity.
In the U.S., there is no scarcity of Bibles, but there is a scarcity of regular engagement with this amazing Book. One survey says only about 25 percent of Americans read or study the Bible outside of church. More than 50% of those surveyed say they rarely or never read it.
Thus, I am a passionate, tireless cheerleader for Bible studies. We have many choices around Montrose, and an ever-growing list online.
Get involved. Don’t ignore the chance to let God’s Word impact your life for the better. I’ve seen it happen many times to many people. The Book enables hope in our daily lives, no matter what happens.
In those long-ago Sunday School days, one of the verses my sister and I memorized was Jesus speaking in Matthew 24:35: “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will never pass away.” Can you say “Amen”?
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an fourteen- year-old grandson.
