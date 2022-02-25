When I was doing my medical missions to South America, I loved watching how people greeted one another. It was a handshake or even a kiss on the cheek. I wouldn’t always understand what they were saying, but it was lovely and seemed always followed by a big smile. What a way to start a conversation!
I’ve wondered though in these divisive times if we did start a conversation this way it wouldn’t tone things down a bit. Of course, we have to be careful just who we kiss. We are divided more than ever and it started way before the election. Clarence Haynes, a Bible teacher and cofounder of the Bible Study Club, states “the tragedy of this election season isn’t the outcome, whether you agree or disagree with the results. The tragedy is what this election and aftermath has done to those who belong to the body of Christ.”
He feels we’ve behaved no better than those who don’t know Jesus. Think about it; Christians from all walks of life have argued, fought, insulted and shamed one another and even broken off relationships because of their politics! What does this say about spreading the gospel of Christ? As Jesus was facing crucifixion, He prayed “my prayer is not for them alone, I pray for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you.
May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me” (John 17:20-21). According to Haynes, Jesus was focusing on those who weren’t believers yet, but who would become so later. It didn’t mean we agree on anything, but even where there may be disagreement, there would remain unity. Well, I’m not convinced that has happened! So, how do we fix it? So, why do we fix this? “...so that the world may believe you have sent me.” The way you and I treat each other is the greatest testimony to the world of who Jesus is (Haynes). Disunity and division weaken the message of the Gospel we proclaim.
Clarence Haynes offers several ways we can bring unity to Christ’s people. Recognize God’s Sovereignty. “He controls the course of world events; He removes kings and sets up other kings. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the scholars” (Daniel 2:21). I for one would like some of that knowledge and wisdom! He has the ultimate authority to will and do as He pleases. He uses the course of the world events to accomplish His purpose on the earth (Haynes). I cannot believe that when someone you agree with is in charge, then God is sovereign, but if someone you don’t agree with is in office, the devil is at work. We have to trust His plan. I have to trust.
Remember the Mission. Be the salt and light, preach the Gospel, Make disciples, and count on the power of the Holy Spirit to accomplish these things. We do address the issues of society — that’s why we are the salt and the light. We can’t be afraid of offending someone and not speak the Truth or care for the least of us.
Be humble enough to listen. There has not been much humility from the experts dealing with this COVID pandemic or the politics in general. Everyone is right. News isn’t really news, it’s commentary and opinions on what is happening, depending on the channel we turn on. Coming to a place of unity means trying to understand someone else’s position. There is a huge difference in statements of understanding and statements of judgment. Choose wisely!
Realize that there are other issues that matter too. There is more in our world than abortion and who we marry (Haynes). “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You gave a tenth of your spices — mint, dill and cumin. But you neglected the more important matters of law, justice, mercy and faithfulness.” (Matthew 23:23). How are we caring for the marginalized, the hungry, the homeless, the displaced, and the planet?
Mandate love. Loving each other is proof we love God (Haynes). 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 is often read at weddings. Honestly, we’ve not demonstrated that love toward each other. Had we been more patient, kind, humble and honoring others and not easily angered, we’d probably not be so divisive and be more in line with the Character of God.
So, can we start off a conversation with a genuine handshake or a peck on the cheek? Could that completely change the trajectory of our message?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.