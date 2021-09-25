As the hospital chaplain, I’m often called in because “the family wants you to pray for their loved one, etc.” As I greet the family, instead of praying for them, I offer to pray with them.
Then I ask them, “For what shall we pray”? I’ve learned that “prayer” is a universally understood word, but praying and how people wish to pray is almost never the same! Thank goodness God is multilingual when it comes to our prayers!
Growing up we memorized prayers. The Lord’s Prayer was one we Catholic kids called “The Our Father”. We said a prayer showing devotion to Christ’s Mother. “Hail Mary.” Not the last minute pass in football—but the greeting of the Angel to the Virgin Mary informing her she would become the mother of Christ! The “Glory Be” was a prayer to God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit—who was, who is, and who ever shall be.”
We prayed the Rosary encouraged by the Blessed Mother. It is a series of prayers recited following beads, similar to prayer beads of other faiths.
I remember praying this with my family “for the conversion of Russia.” My prayer at every meal is probably the first prayer I learned as my family prayed it before every meal.
“Bless us O Lord and these, Your gifts which we are about to receive from Your bounty, through Christ our Lord, Amen.” Even though I also pray extemporaneously, these prayers are recited daily. The nuns would be proud!
For what we pray can change. I remember praying for healing for my Mom. Once we realized that wasn’t happening, our prayer changed to praying for peace, comfort from suffering and comfort for those left behind. I often find myself praying these prayers in my role as hospital chaplain.
St. Paul wrote to the Philippians in 4:6-7 telling them to pray about everything.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.”
It gives a pattern for a straightforward way of praying where we are encouraged to present our requests to God with thankful hearts. This Bible verse tells us God’s ears and heart are always open to hear about anything, big or small, that makes us feel anxious or worried.
Anything that makes us feel anxious or worried? Really? Just turn on the news or open the paper! God is about to get an earful! We’re bringing in thousands of Afghan Muslims to the US. Should we worry, or should we surround them with love and introduce them to Christ?
Everything that is happening right now is politicized and divisive. Instead of deciding the President messed up after the fact, how many of us are praying for him to seek God’s wisdom in his decisions?
Our weather is crazy! Tornadoes, floods, and fires headline the news. Is God signaling the end or is He driving us to our knees in prayer like He did in the Old Testament? Maybe both!
Christians know the end of the story and eternity is being ushered in. Instead of facing the day, the news and the weather with anxiety, I need to practice facing it prayerfully. Give it to God.
In Luke 5: 15-16, we are told to get into the habit of praying. “Yet the news about Him spread all the more, so that crowds of people came to hear Him and to be healed of their sickness.
But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places to pray.” Too often in the middle of doing great things, we tend to become people of action and forget to include prayer. Jesus Himself, who was God’s own Son, needed to pray often in order to sustain His ministry. So do I.
For what shall we pray? This is the theme for the next couple months in our writing group. One of our prayers is that of Thanksgiving to you, our readers and the Montrose Daily Press, as we embark on our tenth year of this ministry.
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
