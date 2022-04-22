When is the hardest thing in the world to do, the best choice to make?
When it’s forgiveness.
We don’t have to be sitting in a pew at the cathedral to have this pounded into us; just turn on Oprah or Dr. Phil. Forgiveness restores relationships, brings peace amid conflict and changes the face of everything from family to politics.
There is plenty of conflict to forgive. We can’t even begin to practice civility until we are open to forgiveness according to an article in “Crosseyed Life” by Addis Andy. Forgiveness can be hard when we had no part in the initial hurt. We may even feel the other party doesn’t deserve forgiveness. St. Paul tells us to “Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” (Colossians 3:13).
There have been huge atrocities that people have had to come to forgive. Burundi had to find a way to approach forgiveness after a civil war that left 300,000 dead. The warring parties came together, set up a tribunal to bring to justice suspected perpetrators of international crimes and to create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). This took lots of pressure from the UN, surrounding countries, and religious communities. It also took almost 2 decades. This was to encourage victims to forgive and criminals to repent. Justice was still dealt, but forgiveness was rendered.
Forgiving as Christ forgave means unconditional, undeserved, unrestrained forgiveness of those who hurt us most. There is no call for confession, no sign of regret. Christ forgave us while we were still sinners and He asked us to do the same.
Most of our personal doctrines might respond: “uh- huh, yea, right!” Friends and family won’t let us forget the hurt, little things like calendar dates stir up the pain, and we’ve become so comfortable with the misery we really wouldn’t know what to do without it. So, we live with the turmoil and convince ourselves it’s just the way it is.
But, what if God gave us this incredibly difficult command to forgive, not only to fix others, but to restore the forgiver? Example: on a hike you are bit by a rattlesnake. Your frightened companions sprint into emergency mode, ready to dial 911. But, no you tell them, you did nothing wrong and you’re not moving until that snake comes back and apologizes for biting you.
Really? OK, this sounds logical, and you may be convincing, and you may indeed be 100% right. But, you’re still going to die. Sneaky Snake ain’t coming back, and there is poison in your blood.
One of the benefits of forgiveness is that it releases you from the pain, the anger, the past and the poison. It’s hard work. And it’s never one and done with some of the deepest wounds. That kind of forgiveness requires multiple applications, practice, and having Christ at the center.
Forgiveness is the essence of our recent celebration of Good Friday, when Jesus cried from the Cross, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” Moreover, forgiveness looks more attainable when energized by resurrection power. It’s time to release the poison and to forgive. I need to do that too.
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.