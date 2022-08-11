cracked foundation

A few years back my wife and I were looking for a home in which to live in Montrose, and it was pretty challenging to find one even then! Montrose is a great place to live, and houses are hard to find!

I remember one house that we thought might be a great fit until we went down into the basement. There we discovered a hand-sized crack in the east wall running the length of the house (I know the size of the crack because I stuck my hand in it). Well, as you might imagine, we decided to look elsewhere. The not-so-funny thing about foundation cracks is that you can’t always see them until it is too late.



