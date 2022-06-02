A few years back my wife and I were looking for a home in which to live in Montrose, and it was pretty challenging to find one even then! Montrose is a great place to live, and houses are hard to find! I remember one house that we thought might be a great fit until we went down into the basement. There we discovered a hand-sized crack in the east wall running the length of the house (I know the size of the crack because I stuck my hand in it).
Well, as you might imagine, we decided to look elsewhere. The not-so-funny thing about foundation cracks is that you can't always see them until it is too late. The house looked great on the outside! But on a foundational level it was compromised. I'm thankful for a good realtor who encouraged us to examine the house and look beyond the apparent stability.
The word "foundation" is found about eighty times throughout Scripture and in many cases refers to a physical building project such as Solomon's temple endeavor described in 1 Kings 5-7. But the word "foundation" in the Bible carries important significance beyond just physical building projects. This word is used in connection to the moral, spiritual condition of humanity.
In the New Testament book of Matthew, Jesus teaches on the importance and source of a solid foundation. He says that those who hear His words and do them are wise and are building their house upon a rock that cannot be destroyed. This foundation withstands the storms of life, and the house remains because of the solid foundation. But those who hear Jesus' words and do not obey them are building a house on sand, and this foundation, when tested, fails, and the house falls because it is compromised at its most important level: the foundation.
I think we would all agree that a good foundation is incredibly important. The question that our current local, national, and even global society faces is, "What is the foundation upon which we should build our lives?" Answers abound: "Be strong. Be confident in who you are.
Build your self-esteem. Trust the system. Be a part of the movement. Do something significant." And I believe that in ways there is a strain of truth in these statements. I would, however, point us back to Jesus' teaching in Matthew, for He tells us not only of the importance of a solid foundation, but He tells us the source of that foundation: His words.
Psalm 119:160 says that when you add up all of God's Words, they equal truth. Truth is the only good foundation upon which to build. Therefore, Jesus says to hear and obey his words.
Truth is objective, meaning that truth rests outside of me. Foundations built on self-esteem, self-confidence, systems, or current movements are subjective and relative to current political or social trends. Truth, by definition, objectively stands regardless of trends or experience. A house with a compromised foundation will eventually fall. So, I ask, "Upon which foundation are you building your life?
Are you looking for stability in an identity, a movement, a system, or in a moment of personal significance?" I invite you to discover the one true foundation found in Jesus' words. For those struggling with self-worth Jesus says, "For God so loved that world that He gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16). God values you highly. He loves you. For those struggling with the weight of life Jesus says, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:27).
For all those looking for identity Jesus made you in his image (Genesis 1:27) and came to restore that image no matter how damaged or hurt (Luke 19:10). To begin building on an objectively solid foundation for life Jesus says, "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" (Mark 1:15). The Gospel is the good news that Jesus came to rescue us from our sin by taking that sin on Himself at the cross (2 Corinthians 5:20-21). Jesus is God.
He conquered sin and death, rising from the grave after three days. He calls to each one of us to turn from ourselves to him, our Savior. Foundations are important. Build your foundation on Jesus.
Roland Kassales is pastor of Victory Baptist Church of Montrose.