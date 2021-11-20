People spend a lot of time trying to find the key to success, not only in business but also in relationships. Darwin’s great theory was that success in human evolution, and the evolution of any species, comes through fitness – the strong survive. Many people have based their search for success on becoming the strongest. But this theory is being questioned.
Researchers are now saying that it is the friendliest that will survive. Recent studies have shown that we spend more time trying to be fit than we do trying to be friendly. There is less friendliness in the world, now than ever before. Instead, we have riots, unexpected shootings, domestic abuse, less patience and more anger.
A new National Geographic video on www.happify.com points out that friendliness may be the key to personal success and humanity’s evolutionary success. Friendliness is a great part of cooperation and support for each other. Friendliness is getting along with each other, helping each other and enjoying companionship with others.
Friendliness helps us thrive and survive.
Friendliness relates back to the Golden Rule, one of the common foundations of all religions and spiritual paths. It is the process of relating to others and how to treat them. Jesus reiterated this foundational truth when he said, “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind” and, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Dr. Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods co-authored a wonderful book, “Survival of the Friendliest,” that points out “friendliness is a more successful strategy because we learn from each other.”
When we are at odds with others, no positive learning takes place except how to be revengeful. Friendly groups accomplish great things and makes everyone feel good, thereby building self-esteem among the members.
We are friendly to others when we see them as ourselves, we see the Oneness in our relationships. We are not so friendly when we see other people as “others” for whatever reason, color of skin, religious beliefs, political beliefs, different perspectives and preferences.
If we have separated ourselves, we don’t feel as friendly and don’t act friendly to others. When we let all the differences fall away and focus on what we have in common, friendliness grows.
Dr. Jennifer Crocker does research on motivation. She explains in the happify video that we have two systems of motivation. One is the “Egosystem,” which focuses strictly on the self. How can I benefit from this? How does this enhance me?
The second system is the “Ecosystem,” which focuses on the other. How can I help others? What benefit will we all receive? Interestingly when a person focuses on the other, he or she begins to feel better about the self. In other words, self-esteem grows.
Friendliness within groups is a natural process. Coaches talk about building team spirit – and that happens with friendliness. Service clubs build community spirit by doing friendly projects to increase the quality of life. Schools build student pride through being friendly to one another, as do other youth groups.
Churches build spiritual communities through friendliness. Almost every group uses friendliness to build a strong, unified motivation for its members.
Friendliness brings hope. Friendly caring brings comfort. Friendliness stimulates compassion and kind actions. Friendliness is a spiritual expression.
Since we are now a global community, a group of humans living together on one planet, our survival depends on how friendly we can be to one another. During the current pandemic, sharing vaccines and giving financial support to other nations is a friendly act for the survival of the human species.
The pressing issues of combating climate change can only be resolved if all nations are friendly and caring to other nations and do their part in a willing and friendly manner. What would happen to war if people chose to show friendship to each other?
In these difficult times, we can make life easier for ourselves, our families, and others, by simply being friendly. We are all in the same boat. Let’s treat each other with love, caring, compassion, and understanding. Let us heed the words of our spiritual teachers about how to care for one another.
Let’s remember the wisdom of Unitarian minister, Robert Fulghum, who reminds us that we all learned to be friendly in kindergarten.
“Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.”
These are all ways to foster friendliness in children and in adults. The world needs us to be more friendly. If we don’t find a way to help friendliness grow, we won’t survive. What can you do today to spread friendliness?