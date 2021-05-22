In the summer of 1969, John Lennon released the anti-war song “Give Peace a Chance” and he performed it with his wife Yoko Ono in Montreal, Canada. The lyrics take note of all kinds of “isms” but the most important refrain is “all we are saying, is give peace a chance.” I agree with that repeated mantra but what kind of peace?
Since it was an anti-war song, the peace Lennon was singing about was a cessation of hostilities between the US and the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong. I can understand that. Usually, we think of peace in those terms. But biblical peace is much deeper, more profound, and more satisfying.
In the Bible’s Old Testament, the Hebrew word for peace is shalom. While it involves cessation from hostilities, there is so much more. It actually means a completeness in one’s relationship with God. This relationship will bring true and lasting peace unlike an end to a conflict. When one war is over another one begins, and the destructive cycle continues. We have experienced this recently in the gamut of culture wars in our country.
They are still going on. Shalom is an idea, therefore, we ought to consider. In the Old Testament, shalom is pervasive revealing a relationship of love and loyalty to God and one another. It also conveys welfare, prosperity, and wholeness. The result is a state of harmony and communion between two parties.
Ultimately it results in peace and harmony with God. It reflects God’s covenant relationship with His people. In Isaiah 54:10 (NIV) we read: “Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord, who has compassion on you.
This is in a context of God promising eternal peace and presence with His people.
We find the same concept reflected in the Bible’s New Testament. Peace in the New Testament is conveyed by the Greek term “eirene” having a connotation of rest along with the blessings of shalom found in the Old Testament.
It becomes the presence of domestic tranquility. After telling his disciples he would soon be leaving them, Jesus said in John 14:27 (NIV) “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give you.
I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” Jesus gives peace regardless of what we are going through. We can have that inner tranquility in a storm-tossed sea of discontent or disappointment.
That is because one’s relationship with God is best seen during the storms of life. For people of faith, peace grows as one experiences life’s difficulties.
This past week in a discussion with several pastors, I recalled an experience I had at our previous church in the San Luis Valley 26 years ago. I was literally and figuratively burnt out of the church.
One of our youths torched my office and nearly burned down roughly half of the church. I lost most of my files and seminary notes and books. That bookshelf was powder when the fire was finally put out.
The only Bible I had left was a small thin line Bible I used to take backpacking. Fortunately, I had finished my sermon the afternoon before the fire and it was ironically entitled something like, “When the fires of adversity come upon you.” I preached that sermon the following Sunday two days later.
We went months wondering what caused the fire. I thought maybe I had left my space heater on, but the burn pattern was not electrical.
Then one week after preaching a sermon on forgiveness, nine months later, one of the young men came forward to the leadership to confess he was the one who set fire to the church. I was called back from a meeting in Denver and when I arrived, he told me the story in the presence of his family and the church leadership. He asked me to forgive him.
After a pregnant pause from the shock, I did forgive him. The church’s insurance company, however, did not forgive him and he had to pay back the insurance company over a period of 14 years.
During that painful time, I felt God’s peace in the midst of the storm. Later that week we read the young man’s deposition at the police office.
He mentioned his desire was to torch the parsonage as well intending to kill me and my family.
The police asked me if I wanted to press charges at that time and I still said no. I cannot explain the peace I had other than my faith in a mighty God. He prevented the young man from carrying out that plan.
While I agree with John Lennon that we need to give peace a chance, it needs to be God’s peace, his shalom and eirene in our lives. That will help to bring an end to much of the hostility and bitterness and rancor of our society today. But it will take all parties surrendering to God through faith in Jesus Christ. Isaiah calls Jesus the Prince of peace. Indeed, He is.
Jesus came to bring peace to all people. So, allow me to change the chorus of Lennon’s song to “All we are saying is give Jesus a chance.” Remember His peace is not as the world gives.
It is the peace that is whole, complete, tranquil and free of fear. It is peace that comes through a relationship with God. It is a peace that restores relationships. It is the peace that overcomes trials. Do you want this peace? Ask God in prayer, “God I want the peace you have to offer. So, I now surrender my life to Jesus as my Lord and Savior and King and Prince of peace.”
