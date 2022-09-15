If you are above a certain age, you remember where you were when you first heard of the events of that fateful day. I was sitting in my living room, the kids had just gone off to school, and I was preparing to go to my office and begin another day serving my congregation in the small town of Arkansas City, Ks. I turned on the TV to watch some news before I left. It was there that I became aware of the life altering events of 9/11.
Images of the planes hitting the towers, people covered in ash and dust, the uncertainty of what was going to happen next flooded my senses and burned themselves into my memory. We use the words “Never Forget” but if you were alive then forgetting is hardly an option. So much has changed since that day. Somehow, we knew life would not be the same and yet in many ways we still live in its shadow.
Life-altering events have a way of doing that. Sticking with you when you would like to forget. They may not enter our life as a national tragedy like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. They may come in the form of a phone call from the doctor, a knock on the door from law-enforcement, or a pink slip at work.
In whatever form they come life is altered and uncertainty hangs over our heads like the cloud of dust over Pigpen from the Peanuts cartoons. We know life will be different, but how different it will be we are unsure. In these times of uncertainty and change we look for something solid to hold on to amid the shifting world around us. A constant in the tide of change.
As Christians, our constant in this changing world is the presence of God. As the world was still coming to grips with the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath, people began to gather to pray to seek comfort and hope through the pain, loss, and uncertainty. Our town of Arkansas City was no different.
We gathered in the sanctuary of the 1st Christian Church to pray, to comfort one another, and to look to the God of hope for the grace we needed for the days ahead. In the words of King Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20, “We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.”
Scripture is filled with reminders of the presence of God in difficult times. Psalm 46, a scripture we read at that night of prayer following 9/11, reads this way: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”
Psalm 23 tells us that “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” Jesus himself tells us that this world brings trouble “But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Perhaps my favorite reference to God’s presence in trouble comes from the story of the three Hebrew men Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in Daniel 3 who were thrown into a blazing fire for standing up to the demands of a tyrannical king.
The fire was so hot it killed the soldiers who threw them in. As King Nebuchadnezzar peered into the fire to see the result of his command, he is astonished to see not only 3 men unharmed but a fourth who to him “looked like a son of the gods.”
I don’t know what life altering news you are living in the shadow of today, but I find hope in this passage because it reminds me that even when life is altered, and when the future seems uncertain, God has promised to walk with me through the fire. God’s promise is that He “ will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) I pray that God might give us the sight to see what Nebuchadnezzar saw – God walking with us in the fire!
Pastor Buddy Cook has served the 1st Church of the Nazarene for 17 years. He is married to Kim Cook and enjoys history and sports especially rooting for the Denver Broncos.
