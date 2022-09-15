RELIGION: Praying in solidarity

If you are above a certain age, you remember where you were when you first heard of the events of that fateful day. I was sitting in my living room, the kids had just gone off to school, and I was preparing to go to my office and begin another day serving my congregation in the small town of Arkansas City, Ks. I turned on the TV to watch some news before I left. It was there that I became aware of the life altering events of 9/11.

Images of the planes hitting the towers, people covered in ash and dust, the uncertainty of what was going to happen next flooded my senses and burned themselves into my memory. We use the words “Never Forget” but if you were alive then forgetting is hardly an option. So much has changed since that day. Somehow, we knew life would not be the same and yet in many ways we still live in its shadow.



