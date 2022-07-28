“One final thing. Fix your thought on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about these things that are excellent and worthy of praise”. St Paul to the Philippians 4:8
Every day we are bombarded with bad news: climate change will cause the oceans to rise, dolphins and turtles are dying because we use plastic straws, the government in far away lands are killing children, this group hates that group, politicians jump to conclusions that seem to benefit only themselves and so on, ad nauseum.
It can make even the most cheerful disposition among us depressed. A steady diet of bad company, deplorable movies, or depressing news feeds our souls in horrible ways. It makes me want to hide from the world and binge watch “The Waltons.”
Just as we were working to write on Philippians 4:8, my devotion for July 9 was on this topic. “For I know the Plans”, noted that the company we keep defines us. It recommended surrounding yourself with people you admire, and listening to uplifting music.
Watch movies that inspire you to be a better person. Read good books. Spend your time helping those in need. God only wants the best for you and His Word is full of advice that will make your life better.Do you deserve a more abundant life? Yes! Seek what is true, honorable, and right, not the latest gossip. Don’t rejoice in the dirt someone dug up. Fill your life with what is praiseworthy. I needed to read that July 9 advice.
May I suggest one more thought? Seek out those “God moments”: those moments or events that seem beautifully blessed. It may be a moment where someone stood up and sought forgiveness. I think of the high school student who publicly apologized for a racial slur he made, not really realizing it. And he did so in a predominantly black neighborhood.
That’s integrity to be admired. I think of the Russian journalist who sold his Nobel prize for $104 million at a charity auction to help the children of Ukraine. He publicly disagreed with the war in Ukraine as it marginalized everyone, especially women and children. And I think of Viktor Frankl who wrote the book “Man’s Search for Meaning” after being in a concentration camp in Germany. In a desolate, freezing, dank place that made Gunnison in winter look like the Bahamas, he marveled at a weed that managed to persevere the hardship.
After a couple years of being immersed in COVID, the death of a brother, brother-in-law, and a best friend, emerging from this has been a little like stepping into spring. I had the privilege of officiating my niece’s wedding. It was at the ranch where we all grew up, in the meadow that used to host our milk cows and horses. All nine of us remaining siblings and most of the grandchildren were “home”.
We gussied up Mom’s and Dad’s 1927 Model T to carry the bride, mowed several bales of pristine pasture for the wedding site, and celebrated with 250 family and friends. I got to witness pure love and joy, witness some forgiveness and reconciliation, laughter and tears of joy. It seemed that for that weekend, we’d never been apart. All of us from the “itty bitty” ones to the older lived in the moment, riding the wave together.
Every conversation counted, every hug counted, every moment of laughter counted. The old ranch may never be the same, but I surely felt the face of God shining down on us and it is seared into my heart and memory.
Can you look for those “beautiful moments?” They are not a coincidence, they are a gift from God. In the fluff and flurry of our daily lives, a single moment in time can be magical. Embrace the moment, remember it and most of all be grateful. I most certainly am. I pray for many moments such as this for you and those you love!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone