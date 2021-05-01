In recent years, Christians have adopted the concept of “God sightings.” Christian novelist, Lynn Austin, describes this as “discovering God’s presence in our everyday moments … noticing all of the little messages He sends us that He is right beside us, watching over us, weaving all things together into a glorious tapestry for our good and for His glory.”
In a world in turmoil and global anxiety, it is critical that we attune ourselves to see what God is doing. The Apostle James describes Him as the still point in a turning world (James 1:17).
It is His unfolding story of redemption which gives us hope amidst struggles. The Church Page writers would like to spend the next few weeks with you exploring our own experience of God sightings.
Today, I would like to borrow a phrase from the Apostle Paul that slightly shifts the God sighting image. In 2 Corinthians 2:14-15, he says that God “through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of Him everywhere. We are the aroma of Christ.” I cannot always see God’s hand but the beautiful deeds of my fellow Christians send off a sweet aroma that indicates the presence of Christ.
Since its earliest days, the Christian Church has been known for its acts of charity to honor God. The plague of 165-180 AD killed 25-30% of all Romans.
The most famous physician, Galen, fled Rome to save his own life, but Christians stayed to care for the sick and bury the dead.
In a plague 100 years later, Bishop Dionysius of Alexander commented that the pagans “pushed sufferers away and fled from their dearest, throwing them into the roads before they were dead and treated unburied corpses as dirt.” Christians nursed their own sick and pagan neighbors.
In the 4th century, a Roman emperor, Julian, a hater of the Church, nonetheless commented “Observe how the kindness of Christians to strangers and their care for the burial of the dead has done the most to advance their cause.”
In our own day, Mother Theresa’s care for the Hindu and Muslim dying poor people of Calcutta has touched the hearts of the entire world.
This past year I became aware of the aroma of Christ through the work of Dave Eubanks and the Free Burma Rangers. Eubanks was a missionary child raised in Thailand.
After university, he became a Green Beret and an Army Ranger. In his early thirties, he became convinced that he needed to use his Special Forces skills to help the oppressed minorities in Burma (Myanmar).
Seventy years of civil war there has left the nation impoverished and millions dead and displaced.
The Buddhist military junta has attempted to exterminate Christian ethnic groups in the north of their country and Muslim Rohingyas in their west. Eubanks took his new bride, Karen, and moved into the jungles of northern Burma, bringing food, medicine, medical care and logistical support to the oppressed minorities there.
His army experience helped him organize reconnaissance to protect villagers from impending army attacks. His filming of government depredations has made the world aware of the calamity being visited on innocent Burmese, including many women, children, and elderly.
The Eubankses, including now two daughters and a son, have carried on their humanitarian activities for 24 years under live fire and horrendous privation.
They have trained and equipped over 70 multiethnic, multi-faith teams to extend their relief efforts across Burma.
In 2014, they took relief teams comprised primarily of Burmese into Sudan. In 2015 they went into Kurdistan to care for victims of ISIS. As towns were being liberated, they were on the front lines to treat those harmed by the malicious rule of the caliphate.
The Iraqis were astounded that Burmese, who were suffering in their own civil war, would care enough to come to Iraq to relieve their suffering. In 2020 the Free Burma Rangers sent teams into the midst of the Syrian conflict.
Almost 30 of their team members have died as martyrs serving strangers.
This amazing story has been documented with live footage in the film Free Burma Rangers (available on Amazon Prime, Vimeo and Christian Cinema).
It is more gripping than any fictional action movie!
The US Special Forces motto is “de oppresso liber” (to free the oppressed). This is a quote from Isaiah 61:1-2 and is the subject of Jesus’ first recorded sermon.
Dave and Karen Eubanks have taken seriously Jesus’ declaration in John 15:13 “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lays down his life for his friends.”
The Eubankses have defined their friends as Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Yazidi and daily lay down their lives for the well-being of these new friends. In a self-centered, cynical world, this is the aroma of Christ.
How can we spread that fragrance in our world?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
