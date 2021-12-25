“Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women and Blest is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of death. Amen.”
These words are spoken in different backgrounds as we honor the mother of Christ. It is also part of a beautiful hymn by Carey Landry titled: “Hail Mary, gentlewoman.” Listen to it; it’s magnificent!
We are continuing the theme of “for what shall we pray?’ I’m praying in thanksgiving for a simple “yes,” by a teenage girl. Jesus’ mom is the most famous woman in the Bible.
Still, there’s lots we don’t know about her. Who were her parents? How and where was she raised? Did she have siblings?
There are parts of her story that are so familiar that some of the most startling facts don’t seem so unusual. But imagine this story through Mary’s eyes.
Out of nowhere some guy in blazing white appears and says he has a message directly from God! There’s a saying: “If I’m talking to God; I’m praying. If God’s talking to me; I’m schizophrenic!”
What would Mary think? It had to be overwhelming and a bit frightening! Many biblical historians feel she was only a teenager at the time. Thinking back to my teenage years is not pretty. Teens are navigating a bumpy journey from zits, to friend drama, to figuring where they fit in.
I sure was. Was Mary?
Then bring in the “birds and the bees.”
Mary was a virgin and must have known how babies were conceived. She was engaged and knew she must remain abstinent until marriage. Can’t you imagine her thinking, “how am I going to explain this to Joseph?”
Why did God choose Mary? In “gotquestions.org,” a Christian question and answer forum, historians speculate several reasons.
Historians state that Mary was of the right lineage. The Gospel of Luke traces her lineage through David, Boaz, Jacob, Isaac and Jacob. Her Son would be qualified to bear the title Son of David.
Mary was engaged to a man whose heritage would require him to visit Bethlehem at just the right time. Micah 5:2 foretold the birthplace of the Messiah.
Mary was a virgin. The mother of the Messiah had to be a virgin to fulfill the prophecy of Isaiah 7:14: “the virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.”
And Mary was from Nazareth. Prophecies given hundreds of years before Jesus’ birth declared that the Messiah would be of little reputation (Isaiah 53, Zecharriah 9:9, Matthew 2:23).
To be called a Nazarene or Galilean was somewhat insulting in those days (gotQuestions.org).
Had Mary been wealthy, socially prestigious or from an affluent city, Jesus could not have easily connected with the lowly people He had come to save (Luke 19:10). Because of this, the humility and commonness prophesied about Him was fulfilled.
Between Gabriel’s visit and Jesus’ ascension into heaven, I wonder if she even knew how her son’s life would play out?
Regardless, she carried on devoutly and is an example for me.
I found an article “3 Lessons from the Life of Mary, the Mother of Jesus” in a Christian blog called Jesus Film Project.
Devotion is about obedience. It’s about being faithful to God. We see this clearly in Mary.
To the angel, who, in two verses, told her pretty much what the next 34 years would hold, responded with “I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.” Like Mary, we don’t need all the answers. Faith is stepping out in obedience when we don’t.
Sometimes obedience requires sacrifice. Joseph and Mary present infant Jesus at the temple and Simeon tells them: “this child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be spoken against, so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed. And a sword will pierce your own soul too (Luke 2:34-35).”
Jesus’ ministry turns Jerusalem on its head. But for Jesus to fulfill His destiny, Mary would have to suffer. Sometimes walking with Jesus means walking down scary paths. It almost always requires some form of sacrifice- even if it’s only giving up expectations we’ve been carrying.
It is having faith that Jesus will come through. Before Jesus officially kicked off His ministry, Mary needed Jesus to save the day at the wedding at Cana. He tells her “my time has not yet come,” but Mary knew he would answer her request.
Do we demonstrate the same trust in Jesus that His mother did? Mary demonstrated pure faith and her obedience changed the course of history.
Sometimes the most profound thing we can do with our lives is to say, “I am the Lord’s servant.”
May the richest Blessings of the infant Jesus be yours!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.