The Creation Story in Genesis in the Bible says, “God created the heavens and the earth in the very beginning.” The story goes on to tell of how God created all of life, the oceans and the land, the vegetation and the fruits, the animals, the birds and the fishes, the sun and the moon and the stars. Then God created human beings. “And God saw it was good.”
God also said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven.” We did not know how truly wondrous the firmament of heaven was until we saw the photographs taken by the two space telescopes that now float above our earth. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched April 25, 1990, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in international cooperation with NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). The Hubble is in an orbit about 340 miles above the earth. It sends data and photos to Los Alamos, New Mexico, which forwards the information to Munich, Germany, to be shared, stored, and archived.
The James Webb Space Telescope was launched last year on Christmas Day, folded up origami style inside a rocket. This project was again an international cooperation between NASA, ESA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). Its destination was one million miles from the earth in a stable orbit where the pull of the gravities of the sun and the earth are balanced. This allows the telescope to be in constant contact with the earth. The unfolding of the telescope when it reached orbit was flawless.
The new photos taken by the Webb telescope of planets, galaxies, star clusters, star nurseries, butterfly galaxies, novas, and a black hole are even more wondrous! The Webb telescope has taken photos of an unknown wall around the universe made up of interwoven galaxies! Wonders we didn’t even know existed until just last week!
God is revealing God’s creation in so many incredible ways – on earth and in the heavens. More importantly, all this new knowledge about the heavens brings us, as human beings, a wake up call. Suddenly, we are informed again that we are part of the life on this planet that is just a tiny speck, hardly as large as a grain of sand, floating in the immense expanse of the universe.
We are floating in the infinite expansion of space, and WE ARE AWARE! This awareness may be the most wondrous miracle of all of God’s creation. It’s certainly right up there with the miracles of stars and galaxies. Our awareness is a gift from God. We are blessed to be alive, to be able to see, hear, touch, smell, and taste the wonders of this planet, of this universe, and know we are “experiencing.” Our awareness of the inner, spiritual world is just as miraculous.
If we are aware and so blessed to be alive, why are we killing others who are also blessed with God’s gift of life? If we are so blessed, why are we destroying our own planet? Perhaps this wake up call is to help us see, not only our wondrous potential as a miracle of creation, but to bring our attention back to preserving this wondrous gift of life.
From the macro-scope of the universe to the micro-scope of being a human being on this tiny blue planet, God’s gift of life is both precious and precarious. We are not honoring our Creator by taking away the gift of life that has been given to all of humanity.
It is past time to make a shift in our awareness of life. It is time to honor our gift from God and honor each other. It is time to extend our reverence for all life. If we don’t learn reverence for life here on our tiny planet, how will we revere the life that exists in all its wondrous forms in the universe?
Humanity needs peace now. What can you do today to help bring peace to the world? Can you help your neighbor, others in need, or your community? Can you give something to relieve the world crisis that is threatening millions of our brothers and sisters and the children, who are humanity’s hope for the future? Can you pray for your “enemies”? Can you ask forgiveness from those you have hurt, including yourself? Can you be more compassionate and caring?
It’s time to truly wake up and be aware! All of these acts are honoring the precious gift of life you have been given. Pray, contemplate, feel what is right to do to bring honor to your life – and then go and do it for others. We need each other, we need all of humanity to be awake and aware. Our gift of life is precious and needs to be preserved as an integral part of all of God’s wondrous creation.
Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minster of the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is also Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute.