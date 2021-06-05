RELIGION: It's all a miracle

This week I had surgery. By the time I checked into the hospital, I had done everything I could to assure the best possible outcome. I had carefully vetted my surgeon, watched YouTube videos of the procedure I was having, and sought out reputable websites offering post-op advice. I also made sure my cupboards were stocked and that members of my support network had their marching orders.
What I didn’t do, what I couldn’t do, was read a book or watch a documentary that would supply my body step-by-step instructions on how to knit itself back together.
Without a sliver of assistance from my intellect, without ever having had to do this kind of work before, my body did not hesitate; it knew exactly how to proceed and sprang into healing action immediately. This secret knowledge held in trust by my body qualifies as a full-on miracle — one you have surely experienced as well.
Years ago I learned that Founding Father and third President Thomas Jefferson modified a Bible to suit his intellectual inclinations. A man of the Enlightenment, Jefferson carefully cut out each of the passages in the Gospels in which Jesus heals or performs a miracle. These scenes were beyond the reach of reason, Jefferson felt, and so warranted removal.
Over the years, I have known plenty of people with Jeffersonian tendencies; some have even been my parishioners. Being asked to believe in things that defy logic or which challenge the laws of nature can genuinely feel like an affront to one’s God-given gift of intelligence. It can also feel like an utter impossibility.
The human brain is a marvel and the fruits of its labors have gifted civilization beyond measure. When set free, the human mind has given rise to inventions, discoveries, innovations, and efforts of magnificent proportions. But its reach is not infinite. There are and always will be realities even the most powerful intellects cannot fully grasp. This is not a bad thing — but it is humbling, no doubt.
That my body has a mind of its own, that it has access to wisdom and ways that my intellect does not, is genuinely astounding. Recognizing and affirming this can open us to the miracle and majesty that runs through all of life, miracle and majesty that have their source not in our capacity for reason and hard-won knowledge but in the very mind of God.
The human family benefits tremendously from inquiring minds, from intellects that probe and test and theorize. Even still, what we need may not always arise from the pursuit of more information. Wonder and awe help keep us balanced; openness to the miraculous tilts us toward the transcendent and holy.
The Buddhist monk Thich Naht Hahn famously wrote: “People usually consider walking on water or in thin air a miracle. But I think the real miracle is not to walk either on water or in thin air, but to walk on earth. Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don’t even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child — our own two eyes. All is a miracle.”
The Rev. Karen Winkel is pastor at Community Spirit Church, which meets Sundays at the Ute Indian Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.