The book of Exodus, in the Bible, tells of the story about the children of Israel. They had just come out of captivity, and they were headed out of Egypt.
The number of Hebrew people was estimated to be around three million men, women, and children. They were led by Moses, who was chosen by the Lord God of Israel, to bring them out of Egypt to the promised land. The children of Israel passed through the Red Sea, which by a miracle, parted and became dry land.
Once out of Egypt, they arrived at Rephidim, with no water to drink; asking Moses to help them. The book of Exodus, chapter 17, tells the story of the people’s thirst, in verses 5 and 6:
“And the Lord said to Moses, pass on before the people, and take with you some of the elders of Israel; and take in your hand the rod with which you smote the river Nile, and go. Behold, I will stand before you there on the rock at Mount Horeb; and you shall strike the rock, and water shall come out of it, that the people may drink. Moses did so in sight of the elders of Israel.”
Again, as the Hebrews moved on, across the wilderness, the people were supplied with water, because the rock that gave water was always there when the people needed it.
Such was the case when the Hebrews arrived at the Wilderness of Zin, and there was no water for them. So, when they complained to Moses and Aaron, the Lord told Moses to speak to the rock, to bring forth water in front of the congregation at Kadesh. Moses disobeyed the Lord, and instead struck the rock twice, and the water came out.
Moses and Aaron would not be allowed into the Promised Land, because they disobeyed God. (Numbers 20:1-11)
However, the rock that gave water was always there for the people when they needed it. The miracle is the same rock that was there for the children of Israel, the same rock that we lean on today, is the Lord Jesus Christ! He is here for you and I, today, and will wash away your sins, if you will accept Him as your Lord and Savior.
He will give you eternal life, or life forever. 1 John 1:9, says, “If we admit that we have sinned and confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive our sins, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Remember this, God has never had anyone human working for Him yet, that was perfect, with the exception of Jesus Christ, who was both one hundred percent God and man! Jesus wants to not only save you, but wants you learn your destiny, through Him.
His righteousness will cover you like a waterfall that will follow you throughout your walk with Him.
The Lord that is able to save us, is the same Lord that has always been here from the foundation of the world. He is the same Lord that appeared to Moses and the elders, and He is Jesus, the rock of our salvation.
The above was written by Paul Chamberlain.
I (Mike) appreciated my friend, Paul Chamberlain’s, insights on the above. Another passage to explore is Revelation 3:20 that reads: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
This passage was written to Christians living in the town of Laodicea in Asia Minor, modern day Turkey. Laodicea was located in the middle of a large plain. Two other towns were nearby.
One, Hierapolis had hot springs and the other, Colossae, was at the base of a mountain and had cool runoff from the mountain. Archaeologists have unearthed pipes used to pipe the water to Laodicea.
But after traveling miles across the plain, it was lukewarm by the time it arrived. So when Jesus told the angel of Laodicea to tell the church they were lukewarm that hit home. He said he wanted to spit them out of his mouth because they were lukewarm. He would rather they had been hot or cold.
Laodicea was the most affluent town of the seven churches addressed in Revelation.
They were so affluent that when an earthquake occurred in AD17 that also destroyed nearby Philadelphia, Laodicea told the Roman government they did not need their help in rebuilding.
They raised black sheep that produced a valuable black wool that drove their textile industry.
They also had banks and commerce revealing it would have been a nice place to live, except for the lukewarm and brackish water. Mineral deposits were found inside the pipes leading scholars to belief the water had a poor taste as well. Thus, they were indeed rich but had lousy water.
I think that describes the spiritual condition of much of America today. The Laodiceans needed to repent from their self-sufficiency that resulted in lukewarmness.
They lived as though they did not need Jesus or anyone else. So, when Jesus is standing at the door and knocking, he wants back in. He wants to come back into our self-sufficient hearts, like Laodicea, and make us God-sufficient once again.
Once we do that by faith, then we will experience afresh what it means to have Jesus as the solid rock of our salvation, our faith and our lives.
Today let’s surrender our self-sufficiency, admit how we have failed God, and adopt God’s sufficiency as we move forward as a society and as a church.
Paul Chamberlain is a former pastor, a local musician and a member of Church on the Hill’s worship team and Mike Lundberg is the pastor of Church on the Hill.