Let’s talk about Faith. Everyone has it, including those who claim they don’t. Just because your Faith is not tied into a deity, does not mean you don’t believe in something. Some people call 'Faith' – luck.
Sharon Salzberg, in her book entitled, Faith: Trusting Your Own Deepest Experience, says, “In my understanding, whether faith is connected to a deity or not, its essence lies in trusting ourselves to discover the deepest truths on which we can rely.” Her book is based on the Buddhist teachings and understandings about Faith from her own personal experiences.
Faith is defined, in the dictionary, as an unquestioning belief, specifically in God; a particular religion; complete trust or confidence; and loyalty. Other more spiritually based definitions say that Faith is the intuition of Truth; spiritual assurance; deep inner knowing; and loyalty to the Divine idea of Love.
Salzberg says it is time to have a new definition and foundation of Faith, one that works for people of all religions or no religion, and those who are discovering their spirituality.
This new definition includes an inner knowing of the presence of that which gives and sustains life and our deep awareness that we are part of that presence. It connects us through love and good and trust.
Salzberg says, “Faith links our present-day experience to the underlying pulse of life itself.” Faith has two wings: love and awareness.
Buddha said, “Faith is the beginning of all good things.”
Jesus said, "For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you."
Faith is about recognizing possibilities and having the courage to step toward them. Faith is about recognizing and realizing the good in you and in life.
“No matter what we encounter in life, it is faith that enables us to try again, to trust again, to love again,” Salzberg points out. She says that in Buddhism, one of the understandings about Faith is the word “saddah.”
It translates as “to place the heart upon.” To have Faith is to offer one’s heart or give over your heart to something you believe in, or want to believe in. Placing the heart upon something you believe in requires a commitment to practice the principles of love.
But to find our Faith, we must first look within to discover what truly speaks to us. What are the spiritual teachings that speak to your heart? You know it immediately when you discover them. You will feel at home for the first time in your life. When you recognize the path for you, then follow it without turning back, it will lead to love and awareness, the two wings of Faith.
The journey of discovery of our Faith begins with recognizing that everything is moving onward to something else, inside us and outside us. Even Mount Everest, the most massive mountain in the world, is growing a quarter of an inch per year.
We are changing all the time, growing older and hopefully wiser. The world around us is changing so fast we can’t keep up with it.
“Life is transition, movement, and growth,” Salzberg says. Everything in life is constantly changing.
We often say, “The only constant in life is change.” We are not the same person as we were yesterday, or even a minute ago. Every seven years we have a completely new body. We are always changing. So, the first step is to realize that what life was is not what life is now, and now is not what it might yet be. Physical life is ever changing, therefore it is impermanent and illusory. Spiritual Life is eternal.
The second step is to discover who we are in the deepest level of ourselves. We are not what happened to us, our life experiences, or who others think we are or even who we think we are in this moment. This second step may take many years and we may return to this place again and again, until one day we become aware and know who we really are – Love.
The third step is to put our Faith into action for just knowing something isn’t enough, we must be and express our Faith. One way is to know when we are in alignment and when we are not. Alignment means to have mind, heart, and soul together in the present moment. I’m speaking of the spiritual meanings of these words-mind, heart and soul- the essence and qualities of these characteristics that cannot be known through the five senses, but only through spiritual understanding.
Being in alignment means to have your thoughts, feelings or emotions, and your soul consciousness, merged together in love. Our beliefs are in our minds, our Faith is in our hearts (our feelings), and we “know the truth” in our souls. In this alignment, we become our Divine Self, completely filled with love for everyone and everything in creation. We can see clearly that love is all there is and act accordingly.
We can also have Faith in generosity, kindness, and clear seeing. We can have Faith in our own innate goodness and capacity to love. This may lead to a state of love-filled delight in possibilities and eager joy, and we are able to immerse ourselves in that delight and joy. This is what Buddhists call Bright Faith, Salzberg explains. I’m sure we have all experienced moments or flashes of Bright Faith when everything around us is wonderful and filled with possibilities and we feel empowered.
With Bright Faith we act on our potential to transform our suffering and live in a different way. We might stumble onto a sacred space, read a new book that enlightens our souls, or meet a spiritual teacher who inspires us.
Finding a spiritual refuge, a safe haven, is the next step, a place where you feel safe to explore and discover. Each one of us has the capacity to fully understand our lives, and to be free. This spiritual refuge has many names and can be found in many places, but ultimately it is found within the Silence. Meditation helps us go there.
In this place of spiritual refuge, we can see things more clearly – that everything is impermanent, everything changes, and it is all as it should be. We also discover our own heritage – the spiritual truths that have come to us over the generations. This can be the teachings of Jesus the Christ, Buddha, the Holy Gurus, the many wonderful spiritual teachers who continue to inspire and enlighten us.
Why is Faith important? Because when we activate our Faith, empower our Beliefs, and experience the Truth, we are in perfect alignment to become co-creators with the Divine. We can co-create our lives, create love and joy to bring to other lives, and help change the world back to its true state of peace and love.
Swami Vivekananda said, “You have to grow from the inside out. No one can teach you, no one can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”
Deep Faith, built from your own experiences, and Profound Beliefs, together with the Realization of the Truth from your Soul, can and will move mountains. It all begins with trusting yourself. May you take the opportunity this week to examine your Faith, learn more about yourself, and realize who you really are – Love.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, meeting at Lions Park on Sundays at 11 a.m. She is Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute and has written several books.
Views in this column are solely those of the author.