Let’s talk about Faith. Everyone has it, including those who claim they don’t. Just because your Faith is not tied into a deity, does not mean you don’t believe in something. Some people call 'Faith' – luck.

Sharon Salzberg, in her book entitled, Faith: Trusting Your Own Deepest Experience, says, “In my understanding, whether faith is connected to a deity or not, its essence lies in trusting ourselves to discover the deepest truths on which we can rely.” Her book is based on the Buddhist teachings and understandings about Faith from her own personal experiences.



