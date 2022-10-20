210904-religion-pastorsperspective

Recently, I came across this quote by an unknown author: “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” We hold on both to “the way it had been” and “the way we want it to be.” “The way it once was” will never be the way it is now. Life is change. We’re all struggling with change in our lives, individually, corporately, socially. As Daphne Rose Kingma writes in The Ten Things to Do When Your Life Falls Apart (2010):

“We’re not used to letting go. We’re used to hanging on for dear life. We hang on for lots of reasons: because something is familiar; because the past is a known commodity, and the future is a question mark; because we lack imagination and can’t conceive of a future better than the past we’ve had; because blankies (no matter how ragged and trashed they are) and relationships (no matter how complete they already are or inappropriate they have become) are a comfort to us. We hang on because we’ve been taught that persistence is good, and we should never give up. Or we’re simply afraid of the free fall, afraid of coming alive as ourselves (p. 71).”



