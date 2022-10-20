Recently, I came across this quote by an unknown author: “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” We hold on both to “the way it had been” and “the way we want it to be.” “The way it once was” will never be the way it is now. Life is change. We’re all struggling with change in our lives, individually, corporately, socially. As Daphne Rose Kingma writes in The Ten Things to Do When Your Life Falls Apart (2010):
“We’re not used to letting go. We’re used to hanging on for dear life. We hang on for lots of reasons: because something is familiar; because the past is a known commodity, and the future is a question mark; because we lack imagination and can’t conceive of a future better than the past we’ve had; because blankies (no matter how ragged and trashed they are) and relationships (no matter how complete they already are or inappropriate they have become) are a comfort to us. We hang on because we’ve been taught that persistence is good, and we should never give up. Or we’re simply afraid of the free fall, afraid of coming alive as ourselves (p. 71).”
Maybe that is it: we’re afraid of “coming alive as ourselves.” Perhaps this is what Jesus is suggesting in John 12:24-26:
“Listen carefully: Unless a grain of wheat is buried in the ground, dead to the world, it is never any more than a grain of wheat. But if it is buried, it sprouts and reproduces itself many times over. In the same way, anyone who holds on to life just as it is destroys that life. But if you let it go, reckless in your love, you’ll have it forever, real and eternal (Eugene Peterson, The Message).”
We tend to grasp and hold on – to people, things, places, ideas, ways of being in the world, etc. – rather than being spiritually free to connect with God, others, and ourselves. If we can let go, we free ourselves to receive God’s love and the life we are called to live.
Many of us are carrying burdens we did not “choose” – a sick family member, unemployment, a failed relationship – burdens we would set down in a heartbeat. But we do not have to carry those burdens alone. In fact, as hard as it may be to believe, we do not have to carry them at all. Yes, we may still have to deal with them: caring for an aging family member, working through a relationship challenge, accepting the dreaded pink slip, the list goes on and on. But we do not have to carry them. We do not have to hold our burdens alone. We can, as the 12-Step programs suggest, “Let go and let God.” By whatever name we call the Divine, God is quite capable of holding all our pain, insecurity, frustration, fear, anger, anxiety, etc., if we are willing to let them go.
Letting go of the burdens we are not meant to carry frees us up for the things we are meant to embrace. As Sister Joan Chittister writes in Scarred by Struggle, Transformed by Hope (2005): “When we lose or relinquish something, we remain confident that God… knows what we need, and… has other good and even better things to give us. To give up something is not a zero-sum game in which there is only further and further loss; rather, it is to give up one thing, even good things, to gain something greater.”
All wisdom traditions understand the need for letting go. And all wisdom traditions understand how difficult it is for us to do this. Possessions, emotions, even difficult relationships… we hold on for dear life despite the damage it does to us. But as Joseph Campbell said, “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the life that is waiting for us.” May the changing season remind us of the beauty in letting go.
Rev. Wendy Kidd is the pastor of Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ in Montrose, Colorado. She is also a certified spiritual director and a licensed professional counselor (LPC).
