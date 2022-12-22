Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor and brilliant theologian in pre-World War 2 Germany. He was raised in a warm family of upper middle-class status. He excelled as a student in Germany’s premier universities, receiving his doctorate in theology at age 23 with summa cum laude honors. He did post-doctoral studies at Union Theological Seminary in New York, where he became involved in a famous African-American church in Harlem, identifying with the oppressed.
Soon after his return to Germany, Hitler rose to power. At age 27, Bonhoeffer delivered a radio address calling Hitler the Verfuehrer (misleader, seducer). He opposed the Nazification of the German Lutheran Church. He was a leader in the Confessing Church movement which declared Jesus Christ the head of the Church, not Hitler.
In 1933, Bonhoeffer accepted the pastorate of two German-speaking churches in London, so that he could try to rally international support for the Confessing Church and to publicly oppose Hitler’s control of the state church. Bonhoeffer was criticized for abandoning the German church in its hour of need. He could have stayed in England, safe from Nazi attacks, but he “rode toward the sound of gunfire,” when he returned to Germany in 1935 to teach at the University of Berlin. He soon lost that post, having been denounced as a pacifist and enemy of the state. He started an underground seminary to train pastors for the Confessing Church. It was banned by the Gestapo in March, 1940.
In June, 1939, Bonhoeffer took a teaching assignment at Union Seminary in New York. Friends were relieved that he was beyond the grasp of the Nazis, but, after only two weeks, he went back to Germany, feeling that he needed to be with his people in their suffering. He wrote his two most famous books, The Cost of Discipleship and Life Together, in the early 1940’s when he was forbidden by the Nazis to speak in public. He became involved in the German resistance (with his brother and two brothers-in-law).
In January, 1943, he became engaged to Maria von Wedemeyer, an aristocratic woman half his age, to whom he had taught a confirmation class seven years earlier. In April, 1943, he was imprisoned in a concentration camp. His fiancée was allowed to visit him and smuggled correspondence out of the prison for him. Through her the world received some of Bonhoeffer’s richest writings and thoughts. He led worship services in the prison until the week of his execution in April, 1945, less than 2 weeks before his prison was liberated by the Allies. He was led away to his execution as he finished leading a worship service. He told his fellow believers that “This is the end- for me the beginning of life.” His brother and brothers-in-law were executed even closer to liberation.
This seems a strange Christmas meditation, but not really. Bonhoeffer spent two Advents in prison. Those seasons were times of rich reflection for him. His prison letters cast a new light on our celebration of Christ’s birth. In 1943, he wrote his fiancée, “Be brave for my sake…We shall experience a few dark hours… We shall ponder the incomprehensibility of our lot… And then, just when everything is bearing down on us to such an extent that we can scarcely withstand it, the Christmas message comes to tell us that all our ideas are wrong, and that what we take to be evil and dark is really good and light… Our eyes are at fault, that is all. God is in the manger, wealth in poverty, light in darkness, succor in abandonment. No evil can befall us; whatever men may do to us, they cannot but serve the God who is secretly revealed as love and rules the world and our lives.”
Bonhoeffer asked “Who among us will celebrate Christmas correctly? Whoever finally lays down all power, all honor, all reputation, all vanity, all arrogance, all individualism beside the manger; whoever remains lowly and lets God alone be high; whoever looks at the child in the manger and sees the glory of God precisely in His lowliness.”
Bonhoeffer wrote to his best friend, Eberhard Bethge, “Life in a prison cell may well be compared to Advent: one waits, hopes and does this, that, or the other- things that are really of no consequence- the door is shut, and can only be opened from the outside.”
The view from the prison cell, awaiting execution for opposing evil, was clarifying for Bonhoeffer. Traditional holiday celebrations were a distraction from contemplating the amazing reality that the God of the Universe forsook His heavenly riches to become a helpless baby. He took this humiliation that He might lead a rescue mission for you and me. The door of our prison needed to be opened from outside. He did it!
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
