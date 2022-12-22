jail cell door

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor and brilliant theologian in pre-World War 2 Germany. He was raised in a warm family of upper middle-class status. He excelled as a student in Germany’s premier universities, receiving his doctorate in theology at age 23 with summa cum laude honors. He did post-doctoral studies at Union Theological Seminary in New York, where he became involved in a famous African-American church in Harlem, identifying with the oppressed.

Soon after his return to Germany, Hitler rose to power. At age 27, Bonhoeffer delivered a radio address calling Hitler the Verfuehrer (misleader, seducer). He opposed the Nazification of the German Lutheran Church. He was a leader in the Confessing Church movement which declared Jesus Christ the head of the Church, not Hitler.



