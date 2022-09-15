I’m practicing a new habit this summer. I call it “lingering time.” It’s part of my resolve to slow down my too-harried lifestyle. I started with rethinking what I think about. I’ve used the Scripture blueprint that we’ve been writing about here in past weeks. It’s the familiar Philippians 4:8 admonition to “think on these things.”
These things include “whatsoever things are true, honorable, admirable, noble (honorable, worthy of respect), just and right (and confirmed by God’s Word), pure (and wholesome), lovely and brings peace; whatsoever is good and praiseworthy.”
So what do we DO with this list? Think on them, yes. But examining more than a dozen English translations of this Bible verse expands directions way beyond just giving them a thought. They include: “Dwell on these things. Meditate on them. Think these things through. Continually think about these things. Center your mind on them. Implant them in your heart. Weigh and take account of them. Fix and keep your mind on them. Focus your thoughts on them. Don’t ever stop thinking about them. Continue considering them. Fill your mind with them. Model your conduct on theme. Implant them in your heart.”
Thus I’ve deliberately devoted some “lingering time” this summer to this ageless admonition penned by the Apostle Paul.
Lingering is such a delicious word to me. I think it’s a neglected luxury in our hurry-sick culture. Lingering to savor that first sip of hot coffee. Lingering early in the morning to hear the soft lament of mourning doves. To watch the sun creep silently up over the mountains. Or lingering at night to watch dusk settle in or the stars come out.
I’ve tried daily to give myself at least 15-30 minutes of uninterrupted time to dwell on this biblical prescription for renewing my thinking patterns. I’m editing what to allow on my thoughts menu. I’m seeking a new grid for the kind of thoughts and prayers I give permanent space to in my spirit and in my head.
Earlier this summer, in this writing space, I challenged readers to a figure a way to more deliberately “think on these things” from Philippians 4:8
I took up my own challenge. This summer, my new lingering time focused on the Philippians passage. It has been my time to mindfully, slowly dwell on these beautiful, wise words.
In this lingering time, I’ve focused on one trait daily, praying it and pondering what it “looks like and sounds like” in real life. I ask myself: Where and in whom have I seen this trait demonstrated recently? Or perhaps in the past?
Then I write a brief note, a text or email, or make a phone call to tell that person how what they said or did encouraged me, blessed me or challenged me toward good.
The Bible implores Christians to “consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds.” (Heb. 10:24) Then, “Encourage each other every day, while we still have the opportunity.” (Heb. 3:13) We hear it again in 1 Thessalonians 5:11: “Encourage one another and build one another up in the faith.”
Thus, we’re like scouts on the lookout for Philippians 4:8 thinking in action. Oh, how beautiful it looks and sounds when we spot it and recognize it.
I appreciate the simplicity of author Eugene Peterson’s version of Philippians 4:8 in The Message paraphrase Bible: “Summing it all up, friends, I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious — the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse.
The Living Bible paraphrase advises us to: “Dwell on the fine, good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about.”
The habit of “looking for” and “calling out” these good, kind things in others hopefully reinforces this thinking in each of us. Sometimes you’ll notice it in a stranger in a waiting line. Or “spot” it in a child or young person (who may not realize what they’re modeling) or in an elderly person (who may think it doesn’t matter anymore). Sometimes as I linger, the Holy Spirit will bring to mind a person who inspired me in the past, a speaker who challenges my faith, or a former praiseworthy teacher or an excellent work colleague.
Then I write a simple “thank you” or “bless you” message. Often it’s only a sentence or two.
As I linger, I remember that we Christ believers live in the shelter of each other. This, too, is lovely and worthy of praise!
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone