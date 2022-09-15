man studying cube

I’m practicing a new habit this summer. I call it “lingering time.” It’s part of my resolve to slow down my too-harried lifestyle. I started with rethinking what I think about. I’ve used the Scripture blueprint that we’ve been writing about here in past weeks. It’s the familiar Philippians 4:8 admonition to “think on these things.”

These things include “whatsoever things are true, honorable, admirable, noble (honorable, worthy of respect), just and right (and confirmed by God’s Word), pure (and wholesome), lovely and brings peace; whatsoever is good and praiseworthy.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?