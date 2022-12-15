“Get ready! X is coming!” So much of our response depends on the “X,” on who is coming. Think of the family who hears these words from mom as she hangs up the phone with her problem cousin after learning that the cousin will be arriving in two days for the holiday week.
Think of the pair of criminals who discover that investigators will be arriving soon with a search warrant. Or perhaps dad cries these words as he finds out that their beloved daughter will be able to make it back home for winter break after all. I remember once when we had a well-known author visit our home after a conference, and we sent the kids to the house early to make sure the cat had not left a dead animal in the doorway.
It is the season of Advent. During the season of Advent we prepare for the coming of Jesus. How would you prepare if someone said to you “Get ready! Jesus is coming!”? In the history of Christian Advent preaching, we hear of people speaking about a number of Jesus “comings.” We are all aware of Jesus’ coming as a child in the manger. Many Christians also use Advent to think of the time when Christ will come at the end of things. We read passages that remind us that no one knows the day of his coming and we are cautioned not to be found sleeping when he comes.
A third “coming” that is discussed in Advent sermons is the coming of Christ into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, either in an initial conversion moment or as an ongoing entrance into more and more of our lives. So, how do we prepare for Jesus in each of these “comings”? So much of our response all depends on the who, on who we really think Jesus is.
And that brings us to our theme for this season. We have been talking about following “the sound of the guns”: lives that move toward the troubles of the world rather than avoiding or ignoring them. What I want to say is that Jesus comes, and comes, and comes. And this makes all the difference for us. Let me explain.
First, let’s consider Jesus coming as a baby to earth. Philippians 2 is clear on this. “Who being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his advantage; rather he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:6–8). Jesus could have avoided the troubles of the earth, yet he chose to identify with the human race even if the mess of the world caused his painful death.
Even as a human Jesus did not avoid the conflicts surrounding him. Indeed, it is hard to read a passage in Luke where Jesus is not smack dab in the middle of some conflict or another. The Jesus who comes, comes not as one who is unfamiliar with suffering and conflict, but is one who comes right into it and feels the worst of it for our sake.
Next, the “second coming.” In one sense Jesus will come again to put a stop to the sound of guns. Conflicts and suffering will come to an end. But when Christ comes again, he comes to judge. After much deception and war, we hear that finally “death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire” (Revelation 20:13). Christ comes to us, not as one who shies away from apocalyptic horrors, but rather as one who comes to “make things right” even if it requires his involvement in the midst of a Great Tribulation.
Finally, we think of Christ coming into our hearts. “Here I am,” Jesus cries, “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me” (Revelation 3:20). Christ voices these words to a church (the church in Laodicea) that he knew was lukewarm. He was ready to “spit you out of my mouth.”
Jesus Christ comes into our lives not simply as a presence of peace, but also to confront and heal our mess. We know this as Christians. The Holy Spirit does not dance around our pains and problems. No, the Spirit of God comes right into them, one by one, to cleanse, to restore, to heal.
How do we prepare for the coming of a Savior — a Prince of Peace — who is not a pacifier, but a conqueror?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
