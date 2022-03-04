An oft repeated observation of human beings is that we are fascinatingly unique. This uniqueness goes much deeper than just “no two snowflakes are alike.” Fingerprints are only the beginning. In many ways, each person is a phenomenal example of outstanding artistry, put together with genius by our Creator. We may be familiar with what David said representative of us in Psalm 139: “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” With all that is special about that truth, there is something about our makeup that invokes an even more significant wonder.
In the book of beginnings, Genesis, we’re told by Moses, who was led by God to pen the account of creation and it’s culminating act: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them(Genesis 1:27).” Made in God’s image reflects characteristics that distinguish us from the animal world. We are called up to a higher kind of behavior.
While reading the Genesis account, the Israelites would’ve been familiar with the custom ancient kings and emperors practiced when newly acquired territory was settled. Statues bearing the sovereign’s likeness would be placed in the new land. By proxy, the ruler would be represented by the statue made in his likeness. The declaration in this tradition was obvious: the ruler’s physical presence didn’t change the reality. All that is granted and expected by the sovereign back in the homeland is valid here. I’m reminded of a stanza in the old hymn, This is My Father’s World. Oh, let me never forget. That though the wrong is oft so strong, God is the ruler yet.
Recognition of such inspirational and absolute truth is losing traction in our culture today. The more that people mistreat one another — as well as the rest of creation — we lose sight of our status and accountability as God’s representatives. Being made in the image of God provides the foundation for the sanctity of human life. And all image bearers are to treat others with this in mind.
When God created Adam and Eve as his image bearers and placed them in the Garden of Eden, the original after which the customs were patterned was established. As living, breathing “statues,” Adam and Eve were representative of God in this new land. They were to take dominion and care for the earth.
As descendants of the first couple, every single person on earth has been made in the image of God. We mirror our Creator. We’re to reflect him in the manner of what is important to him. And he said, among other things, we’re to love one another, have a healthy sense of community, and be good stewards of the creation.
Through the Bible, we understand that being created in the image of God gives us something no other creature has: nobility, accountability and responsibility. Being made in his image means we reflect our Creator in personality and self-determinism. We’re to reflect our Creator rightly in how we live. Our role is to bring glory to him. That which pleases him and honors his character should become our all-encompassing focus.
But, if we’re simply the result of millions of accidents, why wouldn’t we adopt the philosophy of eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die? Why wouldn’t we be so self-focused that it didn’t matter to us what others were suffering? Why should people ultimately care about others if a big bang and evolution is the explanation of our being here? Good behavior cannot be virtuously motivated or ultimately sustainable unless you and I are special works of creation, having been made in the image of God. That changes everything.
A purpose in our creation as image bearers is that we would help others learn something about God. In his image implies that in our interactions, we ought to remind others by word and action that God is real, and that God is good, and that God is love. I John 4 says: “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us, and his love is perfected in us.” In other words, God desires to channel his blessing through willing image bearers.
In a world where epic battles large and small, nationally and individually, are being waged between good and evil, let us remember our responsibility as divine image bearers and thus our accountability to God. This recollection might help us choose more godly paths.
Let us show honor to Maker by helping resettle refugees—it is a statement of love and the sanctity of human life. Let us honor our Maker by defending the rights of the unborn as they’re being destroyed by an anonymous genocide. Let us honor our Maker by giving practical help to women in crisis pregnancies. Let us honor our Maker by working to end sex trafficking. Let us honor our Maker by being involved in assistance to the homeless populations and the drug addicted. Let us honor our Maker by further spreading his message of hope in Jesus Christ, who came to do for us what we could not do for ourselves. By these and other priorities we demonstrate our Creator’s love and the sanctity of human life.
Being made in the image of God means something supremely significant.
Curt Mudgett is pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.