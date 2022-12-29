It is time to make New Year’s resolutions. It seems all those new year’s resolutions we’ve made in past years usually didn’t last very long. We had great ideas, but our follow-through faded after a few weeks. And those resolutions we made that deprive us of something we enjoy doing, didn’t last at all.
Recent research discovered that new year’s resolutions based on improving your spiritual growth are more effective and last longer, sometimes as long as the entire year! They last longer because they come from your heart, your spiritual center.
We are told in the Bible, Proverbs 4:23: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” Guarding your heart is to listen to your inner spiritual voice. This is especially true for making resolutions and setting goals.
“My heart’s not in it,” is a phrase that is absolutely true. If your heart is not present, if you are trying to force yourself to do something “half-heartedly,” it is bound to fail. So, this year, before you make your 2023 resolutions, check in with yourself, check in with your heart. Your heart will communicate with you by sending you feelings in your body. If you feel uncomfortable about something, that is a message.
The best resolutions are made mindful of your feelings. If you ignore the feelings, your resolutions will not last. Our hearts will always tell us the best resolutions to make and keep because we will feel good about them. The Holy Spirit speaks to us through our heart and everything we do “flows from it.”
Here are some simple spiritual resolutions. You can use these or change them accordingly.
I will be diligent in my prayer practice. Prayer is powerful. Prayer is healing. We are always in a state of prayer because we are always thinking and desiring to improve our lives. We can pray for ourselves, and we can pray for others. It doesn’t matter how you pray or what name you use for the Holy Spirit, what matters is your intention to commune with your Higher Power. Set aside a regular time each day for prayer, even five minutes of prayer makes a difference. Pay attention to what your heart tells you about your prayer time. If you make only one new year’s resolutions, let it be this one for “everything you do flows from it.”
I will be present. Being present means to be in this moment, not in the past or the future. Eckart Tolle, author of The Power of Now, tells us that the past is history, the future a mystery, but we live in the present moment. This moment is where we make changes. This moment is where we have the power to increase our happiness. This moment is the place where we feel the power of the Divine. This is the actuating moment. I will be present also is a resolution to be in the present with others. Being there for someone is to have your attention present with them in the now. God is always present with us in every moment.
I will practice Kindness. Kindness is the modern word for how we should treat others. Practicing kindness on yourself is a great way to practice kindness with others because you will experience the feelings that kindness brings. Practice kindness in words, actions, and deeds and you help create a more compassionate and peaceful world. His Holiness, the Dalai Lama says, “My religion is kindness.”
I will be more loving. Love is the most powerful force in the universe. We were created in love and born in love. Love is who we are. Love is our first response to everything in life. Over the years, we have learned to bury that response, to deny it, and ignore it. But no matter how much we deny, bury, or ignore it, Love is still there ready to come forth. Being more loving in the coming year is to allow yourself to first feel love and then to share it. I will be more loving to myself is a good place to begin for the new year.
Making New Year’s resolutions based on your spiritual foundation will help you be successful. Using one or all of the above resolutions will set you on the right track for a successful year. Spiritual resolutions will change your life.
One more suggestion for the New Year from Martha Johnson of Maryland Heights, Missouri: Keep a jar labeled “Good Stuff for 2023,” and during the year jot down fun activities, happy family times, funny expressions someone says, small and large successes, compliments you were given, special spiritual moments, and moments of wonder, and put them all in your jar. On New Year’s Eve in 2023, take out your Good Stuff Jar and share the memories and enjoy how your life changed.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister for the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is Dean of the Spiritual Awareness Center and author of several spiritual books.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone