RELIGION: Paul’s kind of love

It is time to make New Year’s resolutions. It seems all those new year’s resolutions we’ve made in past years usually didn’t last very long. We had great ideas, but our follow-through faded after a few weeks. And those resolutions we made that deprive us of something we enjoy doing, didn’t last at all.

Recent research discovered that new year’s resolutions based on improving your spiritual growth are more effective and last longer, sometimes as long as the entire year! They last longer because they come from your heart, your spiritual center.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?