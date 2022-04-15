In the Christian tradition, this Sunday is Easter. Though the date is different every year, we know it will be sometime in March or April, with spring, the time of year that represents new life. Plants, trees and flowers are budding, blossoming and blooming.
The days are longer, and we have more sunshine again. The birds have returned and fill the air with their chirping songs. When spring begins, we know Easter is coming. We plan and prepare, looking forward to the celebration. But before the celebration must come the preparation which we do so during the Lenten season and Holy Week.
During this season of preparation, I have reflected on the last few months, and years, of my life and our world. There has been pain and sorrow, disappointment, and hopelessness, mourning and grief, there were moments I was unsure joy or hope would return. Yet in prayer, worship, reading of scripture and devotionals of this time, I am reminded of those who followed Jesus Christ. They too were experiencing deep pain and sorrow, disappointment, and hopelessness, mourning and grief. They had just witnessed the brutal crucifixion of Jesus and his burial in a tomb. I can only assume the hopes held in Jesus’ ministry and movement by those closest to him were cast into sudden fear and doubt. The life they had dedicated to following Jesus and his movement was now uncertain. What would be next? What were they to do? Would there, or could there ever be any peace or joy, love or justice, or hope?
If you have lost someone close to you, you can understand the darkness experienced in mourning and grief. It is heavy. You lose the concept of time, your thoughts and feelings are in a fog, your emotions are all over the place, you are numb, you feel lost, you reflect on the past and question the future. Any time we face darkness in or around us, we understand the despairing feeling of fearful uncertainty in facing the unknown.
I imagine this is how the women felt who were approaching the tomb which Jesus had been buried to facilitate rituals for the dead. What were the thoughts, feelings, questions and prayers going on in their minds and spirits? Surely, they were feeling the heavy numb darkness of mourning and grief in their preparation.
Yet in this time of grief and despair, God amazingly dispelled this darkness through the radical and miraculous surprise of the resurrection of Jesus. This is the celebration of Easter. The reminder that God and God’s way has the final word. Light prevails over darkness.
Love prevails over fear. Wholeness prevails over brokenness. Life prevails over death. Easter reminds us that God’s way and Kingdom is radically miraculously surprisingly present to us, always. God does not abandon us to the suffering and death of this world.
God is present to us, and continually offers us new life through moments of joy, love, beauty, and healing. These moments of new life are unknown to us, we cannot be prepared for the surprises God has in store for us. Yet we prepare our minds and spirits to be on the watch for the ways in which God presents new life and we must hold onto the hope that they will come.
As Christians, we are Easter people. As such we must live in the trust and hope that God is always bringing the surprising and miraculous. As people of hope we offer our gifts presently and for the future that demonstrate God’s new life with us.
We plant trees and flowers, volunteer with Partners Mentoring Youth or CASA, donate to the Boys & Girls Club, engage in local organizations, politics, committees, and boards, give books to the library, pray, clean up litter, create art, support local ranchers and farmers, invest in green energy options, shop and eat locally, we gather and support one another in compassion, joy and love. As Easter people, though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we must hold onto the radical hope of Easter, knowing new life is always at hand.
Rev. Annie Grogan is chaplain of HopeWest Hospice and Palliative Care