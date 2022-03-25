When a new baby is born or adopted into a family, the neighbors ooh and aah, the toddlers offer their baby toys, the older children ask if they can hold the baby in their arms (“Only if you’re sitting down and Mom is watching...”), the grandmas and grandpas weep with joy, and the mother and father beam with smiles brighter than a summer day. Everyone is joined together in a sense of connectedness as they celebrate this new life in joy and wonder. What if ...what if...we could carry this vision of joy when we welcomed every new person into our community?
Well, the world was given that vision last week when 10-year-old Victoria and her younger brother, Dmitri, were welcomed into a new school. Refugees from battle-torn Ukraine, they are now in Naples, Italy with their mother. Most of us have no idea of the pain they and fellow Ukrainians are suffering, or how much suffering is to come, but the sound and image of children being welcomed by cries of happiness and thunderous applause, may work to open all of our hearts to see that these children are not just like our children, but they are our children.
They are children of our common humanity, children made in the image and likeness of God. And like all children, they need adults to care for their needs, to protect them from harm, to applaud and encourage when they are afraid, and to steward their gifts until they are ready to fly. We can be united by a common purpose that is rooted in an understanding of who we are as the Church, regardless of denominational or theological expressions, but simply the Church to whom St. Paul speaks, “So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners, but you are fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God...” (Ephesians 2:19) What if...what if...we could understand the implications of the fellowship of those who are within the Christian community, and see it as a sign of what God intends for all people to experience?
Just as Christ gives His life for the sake of the whole world, in order that the whole world may know the fullness of God’s love, so then, how might we care for our neighbors near and far, believing that the church is called to be a vessel of God’s merciful love for the whole world? United in God’s love we begin to understand that people of every tribe and nation are truly one family, the human family. As we live out this understanding we will, at last, do everything we can for every child, every woman, and every man who is suffering. As battles rage on and loved ones perish, people are forced to flee not knowing if there will be a place for them to live again. In speech and in actions, let us be part of that place of refuge and solace through our prayers, our gifts, our solidarity, our creativity.
In so doing, the differences between individuals that we so often focus upon will fade into the background, because our common purpose will be greater than our personal preferences and the preconceptions of others that we have absorbed along the way. By such unity, we will see those in need through the beauty of the children who can’t contain their joy as they welcome those who are now no longer strangers. For truly, every human being is meant to find life in the embrace of others. The old Irish proverb still rings true, “It is in the shelter of each other that people live.”
If we believe as St. Paul proclaimed, that with “Christ Jesus Himself as the cornerstone, the whole structure (of the church) is joined together and grows into a holy temple of the Lord,” then as we see our hearts as, “a dwelling place of God in the Spirit,” (Ephesians 2:20-22) so, too we will see that God is calling us to open our lives to embrace the neighbor. All of our lives rest in him, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, whose embrace knows no bounds, and whose compassion is for all whom He has made.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to SIng Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.