Our church has a congregational prayer time in which we lift to God the heart concerns of attendees. Recently, a member declared he had a hard time praying for our President.
I mention this not to single out the one who said that but to identify a troubling reality. I suspect a significant portion of church members nationwide have the same problem.
Moreover, from 2016-2020, I suspect many Christians had a problem praying for the prior President and from 2008-2016, many people could not bring themselves to pray for his predecessor.
George Washington warned repeatedly in his last year as President that excessive partisanship was the greatest threat to our fledgling republic.
He wrote, “If we mean to support the liberty and independence which it has cost us so much blood and treasure to establish, we must drive far away the demon of party spirit.” Likewise, the apostle Paul saw it as destructive in the Church.
In 1 Corinthians 1, he described how factions were arising in the Church claiming to be followers of Paul, Apollos or Cephas. “Supersaints” claimed to only follow Christ. Paul urged that they put an end to such divisions.
In 1 Timothy 2:1-2, Paul encouraged all Christians “that supplications, prayers, intercessions and thanksgivings be made for … kings and all in high positions that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.
This is good and pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth.” In Paul’s day, was a ruler in power who deserved prayers from Christians?
No, in fact, Paul wrote his letter to Timothy during the reign of the infamous Emperor Nero, who would later burn Rome to the ground and blame the Christians for his deed. How could Paul urge Timothy to pray for such a man?
That was the point, Nero was in desperate need of prayer, even more so, by anyone’s reckoning, than Presidents Biden, Trump or Obama. The encouragement to pray does not depend on our approval of the object of our prayers. Why then pray? Paul tells us this act pleases God. That alone is enough reason to pray.
What then should I pray? Paul gives us three suggestions. First, we pray for them in order that we might lead a quiet and peaceful life. If we think that they are diminishing our quiet and peace, we can pray that their hearts and minds will change.
We can pray that, in the words of Google’s corporate motto, they will do the right thing.
Second, Paul tells us that we should pray that they might know salvation in Jesus our Savior. I would not presume to speculate on the spiritual state of any President, but praying for their right relationship with the living God is certainly a worthwhile pursuit for any Christian.
Third, Paul tells us to pray that they come to the knowledge of the truth. A leader who knows
God’s truth is an asset to any nation. If we think he is making serious biblical error, then we should pray that he will come to the knowledge of the truth so he can lead in the best possible fashion.
Jesus told us to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father in heaven (Matthew 6:44-45).”
At times, all of us have perceived our government as an enemy persecuting us. By praying for them in those times, we demonstrate our family relationship with the God who sent His son to die as a ransom for all of us who hated Him and broke His most sacred rules.
Jesus died so that I would not have to pay the price for offending an all-holy, all-powerful God. As His children, can we do less for our leaders?
What happens when we pray for leaders, especially those we may perceive as enemies? We begin to see them as real people, not hated demons. Our president has experienced excruciating suffering, burying his wife, daughter and eldest son and watching his second son descend into self-destructive behaviors.
Whatever his policies, he needs prayer for his wounded heart. When we pray for someone, it becomes harder to ridicule and demean them. They may not change immediately, or ever, but we change for the better.
Moreover, our prayer list should not stop with the president. We are to pray for all those in authority: Congressmen, senators, judges, governors, state legislators, county commissioners, city councilors, school board members, police chiefs, etc.
Are we willing to set aside our partisan political opinions long enough to obey the command of Jesus and Paul? If so, I would expect a significant reduction in the incivility of our age and in the anxiety of our hearts.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.