Christians, including me, relish talking about peace, goodwill and harmony. These are sweet, splendid goals. But we often ignore the fact that Christianity also is a call to action, to battle, often to war. Not a physical warring, but war nonetheless.
The battle/war metaphor for Christian living is out of vogue in today’s conversation circles. Still it’s none the less relevant. We’ve been writing in this space recently about advancing into spiritual battles, instead of retreating. Granted, many days, the “fortress” spiritual life seems more appealing and comfortable than moving “toward the sound of the guns” for our God’s sake.
Nonetheless, Christ followers face battles on both internal and external fronts. Herewith are some brief battle notes.
The first battle for Christians is an internal one. The core of all battles is against sin within each of us.
“The way of war is the way of life,” wrote the late Elias Aslaksen, a Norwegian pastor known for bold exhortation. Equally bold, the apostle Paul (an unequaled warrior) wrote to the early Christians: “Take your share of hardships and suffering as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this (civilian) life; his aim is to please him who enlisted him.” (2 Tim. 2:3-4)
Jesus himself said “I did not come to bring peace (on earth), but a sword.” (Matt. 10:34). He is not describing the sword of God’s judgment here, nor military action or personal violence. The purpose of this sword describes the holy Scriptures’ ability to separate truth and error (Heb. 4:12). Jesus’ message naturally creates division; this “sword” divides the world into those who believe in Him and those who do not.
For Christians, the core battle is against sin of all kinds — unrighteousness, self-love, hypocrisy, and many more.” wrote Aslaksen. “First, we fight against these things in ourselves, and then against the same things in our beloved brothers (and sisters) who themselves want to be finished with sin; finally, we must fight against the spirit that wants to defend such madness (remaining in sin).” This calls for continuous vigilance.
The second battle front is external — outside ourselves.
Look no further than the Old Testament story of Nehemiah to illustrate that whenever you try to accomplish anything significant for the Lord, you WILL face strong opposition. Nehemiah, one of Israel’s great leaders, supervised the rebuilding of ancient Jerusalem’s walls and repopulating the city after the Jews’ exile in Babylon. In their desolate condition, Nehemiah also instituted moral and liturgical reforms in rededicating the Jews to God. And, it was a long battle of advances and retreats.
“Even though it was God’s will for the wall to be rebuilt, He did not remove the opposition,” writes pastor Steven J. Cole. “Even though it is God’s will for us to grow strong in faith and to work to advance His kingdom, God does not remove the opposition.”
Like Nehemiah, today’s Christians may battle the anger of others, mockery, sarcasm, overt threats, subtle intimidation, discouragement, exhaustion, negativism, and fear of rejection, failure and conflict.
So when opposition comes, what are your options? Cole writes: “You can run from it; you can try to dodge it or go around it; you can try to work out a compromise; or, you can meet it head on and work through it. The last approach is usually the only biblical way.”
He breaks down Nehemiah’s approach into four parts: Directing his people, they lifted their voices in prayer; they put their hearts into the work; they kept their eyes on the enemy in vigilance; and they kept their minds focused on the Lord in faith.
Even then, battle fatigue often slips in.
When we read biographies of great and ordinary Godly people, most of them have had ongoing, sometimes lifelong, battles. But there is a common thread in their stories: they didn’t give up! They didn’t give in to despondency, self-pity or spiritual fatigue.
Galatians 6:9 offers a timeless battle note: “Don’t become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
There is no microwave Christianity. It’s a precious battle of endurance, perseverance and taking heart — over and over again.
So Christians press on and hold up each other’s battle-weary arms. All we may know for sure is that we are called to be aggressors, not pacifists. We’re called to hold the light for the world’s darkness. We’re enlisted to be salt that seasons the bitterness around us and make it even a little more palatable.
Thus we stay in the battle. We do not retreat, hide or give up. And to God be the victories, big and small.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.
