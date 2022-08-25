The formula for peace

Many of us are familiar with the “passing of the peace,” sometimes called “the greeting.” It is a moment in our church services where we express some form of welcome to folks nearby. We shake hands. We offer a hug. Perhaps we say “the peace of the Lord be with you.”

The practice has biblical origins. Jesus frequently welcomed others with the phrase “peace be with you” (Luke 24:36; John 20:19, 26). In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus exhorts: “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift” (Matt 5:23–24). I wonder if deep inside the meaning of the church’s practice is a making oneness through reconciliation and a sharing oneness through welcome. Something spreads, “passes,” when we truly offer peace to another.



