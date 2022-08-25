Many of us are familiar with the “passing of the peace,” sometimes called “the greeting.” It is a moment in our church services where we express some form of welcome to folks nearby. We shake hands. We offer a hug. Perhaps we say “the peace of the Lord be with you.”
The practice has biblical origins. Jesus frequently welcomed others with the phrase “peace be with you” (Luke 24:36; John 20:19, 26). In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus exhorts: “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift” (Matt 5:23–24). I wonder if deep inside the meaning of the church’s practice is a making oneness through reconciliation and a sharing oneness through welcome. Something spreads, “passes,” when we truly offer peace to another.
More specifically, Paul speaks of a kind of passing of the peace in our passage, precisely in Philippians 4:4–9. Paul was writing in the context of a very unpeaceful time. He was writing from a jail cell, in which he was put for threatening the government about eight years before the Romans demolished much of Jerusalem. Needless to say, political tensions were high (note Philippians 3:20). The Christian church was struggling through their own factions (see Philippians 1:14–18; 3:1–4). Believers were feeling anxious (Philippians 4:6). Sound familiar?
Paul begins to close his letter with two paragraphs (4:4–7 and 4:8–9), each one ending with a proclamation of God’s peace. “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (4:7). “And the God of peace will be with you” (4:9). These two paragraphs offer us a formula for developing a culture of peace within which churches (Paul is writing to a congregation, of course) and individual Christians thrive.
First, how we think. Our writers group has been talking about this for weeks. “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (4:8). These are common human virtues but Paul employs them here to a distinctly Christian end. When we fill our minds with what is truly noble, what is truly excellent, we begin to find ourselves attracted to a vision of what citizenship in God’s kingdom might look like. As the Spirit of God reveals God within our hearts and minds, we begin to see a peace that transcends a worldly way of understanding, and in seeing peace we begin to live, and to “pass,” this peace to others.
Next, how we feel. “Rejoice,” Paul commands. “I will say it again, Rejoice!” (4:4). “Do not be anxious!” (4:6). We bristle at these directives. How can we just choose happiness? Let me remind you: Paul writes from jail. He was on the edge of being condemned to death. Some of his fellow ministers were preaching out of disagreement with him. I could go on and on. But as Paul set his mind on God’s perspective (evangelism to jailers, the Gospel spread even by those who were in disagreement, and more – just read Philippians), his truer story about his circumstances led him to embody “truer” emotions. The apostle Paul, like trends in emotions science today, seems to think that we have more influence over our feelings than some have suggested. We rejoice. God fills with peace.
Then there is our conduct toward others. Isn’t it interesting that these two paragraphs directly follow Paul’s encouragement for two of his co-workers to be reconciled? These women have contended side by side with Paul, but they resist standing by each other’s side. Three verses later Paul urges his readers to leave anxiety and receive peace. The peace that “guards our hearts” is more than a good feeling. It challenges our relationships.
And finally Paul addresses our actions. “Put it into practice” (4:9). Paul’s gospel is not a mere doctrinal creed, but a way of life. We learn the gospel, not just by hearing, but by seeing. As we settle into Paul’s Gospel way of life, we find ourselves freed from the need to strive and freed to love out of a sincerity born of the Spirit. This is a kind of peace we can pass to others.
I want to be a person who “passes the peace” not just on Sunday mornings, but all the time. As I immerse myself in Christ: thinking, feeling, relating, and acting in the truth of Christ, I begin to experience, and naturally to pass God’s peace to others. How about you?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
