Michael Austin says, “Spiritual practices are ways of opening ourselves up to God and God’s transformative power.” Play is just as important a spiritual practice as prayer, contemplation, meditation, and service. Why? Because joy is one of our best spiritual gifts. Joy is a marvelous gateway to God, and we create joy by playing.

Dallas Willard wrote that “God is the most joyful being in the Universe.” When we play, we are expressing God’s joy and experiencing that joy at the same time.



