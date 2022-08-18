Michael Austin says, “Spiritual practices are ways of opening ourselves up to God and God’s transformative power.” Play is just as important a spiritual practice as prayer, contemplation, meditation, and service. Why? Because joy is one of our best spiritual gifts. Joy is a marvelous gateway to God, and we create joy by playing.
Dallas Willard wrote that “God is the most joyful being in the Universe.” When we play, we are expressing God’s joy and experiencing that joy at the same time.
Play is “any activity that brings a sense of pleasure and enjoyment done for its own sake,” according to Dr. Stuart Brown, founder of the National Institute of Play. “Play is engaging our bodies, minds, each other, the world, in a moment of shared transcendence,” explains Bernard L. De Kovan in Psychology Today. Play is a spiritual experience because it connects us and shapes our souls. He also remarks that “toys and games are like prayer-wheels, tools to hold your mind to free your soul.”
Jesuit theologian Hugo Rahner described play as our participation in the dance, “a way in which our spirits return home to God. We take the inviting hands of God and together we dance.” He explains this is a “dance without purpose other than the dance itself.” The dance is play, without any purpose other than joy. Rahner further explains, “Play is an act of freedom not obligation, one of delight not seriousness.”
As we move out of childhood into adulthood, we forget the importance of play. We become “serious” grownups and we consider play to be childish. But Jesus of Nazareth taught that we are to become as little children in order to enter the kingdom of heaven. The most important thing that children do is to play. Perhaps it is time to reconsider the importance and sacredness of play in our lives.
Play is a spiritual practice because it helps us stay in the present moment, the moment of power and presence. Play moves our mind away from stress and seriousness to the world of adventure, imagination, and fun. True play involves the connecting of our bodies, minds, and hearts into that “moment of transcendence.” Play connects us with God.
Watching your team win the Superbowl is not real play. You need to be physically involved in play for it to bring you peace. “Play is the art of peace,” says De Kovan. “Games are not about winning. They are about celebrating our capacity for having fun together. A well-played game brings us to places of wonder and moments of joy.”
Play is not only a spiritual practice and an art of peace, but it is part of the healing process. Laughter and play go together. We know when we are in true play because the laughter bubbles out of us. That is the healing laughter of God. June Jack Moffin said, “Laughter and play are holy things. We allow our spirit to breathe and re-create.”
Keri Wyatt Kent, author of “Rest: Living in Sabbath Simplicity,” says that “play rests and refreshes us.” Play focuses our mind and heart on God as we redirect our thoughts away from the mundane world to the joy of God. She advises, “Be present in your play.” That is to be fully engaged in the now moment.
There are some things we can do as adults to ensure that we are creating space for our spiritual play practice. Sarah K. Butterfield suggests to first create and enforce boundaries around your work. Create time and space for your play. Write play time in your daily planner.
Secondly, translate your favorite childhood play into your adult life by taking inventory of what you liked to do as a child and find a way to play as an adult. For example, if you liked to dress up as a child, join your community theater. If you loved to throw a baseball, join a league with the local recreation district.
Thirdly, she suggests being prepared to play. That does not mean to play on your handy cellphone. Make a list of play that you could do in 5-10 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour. Make a list of fun books, comedy specials to watch, fun activities you would like to try.
Lastly, carve out intentional time to play and guard it fiercely. Schedule a Fun Day Friday, a family game night, Sunday afternoon baseball games in the park, Saturday hikes in the mountains. Invite your family and friends to join you.
Play is about celebrating the joy of God together, connecting with each other and with God. Being spiritual is not just about being serious, it is also about being joyful. After all, “God is the most joyful being in the universe!” Today is a good day to play.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute. Her latest book, “Celebrate! Blessings and Ceremonies for Individuals, Families and Spiritual Communities” is about celebrating the joyful events in our lives.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone