Recently my senior partner retired from pediatrics after 34 years. We started Pediatric
Associates together and though I’m happy for him- it’s not the same in the clinic without him. His wife and I gave him a retirement party and many old friends, some from far away, came.
Within a very short time the conversation was a series of “do you remember when…”, reminiscing about this or that.
Our clinic staff helped raise his kids, and at a family dinner, they chimed in with “I remember when..”. The gathering was one of much laughter and great memories.
I’m sure my younger colleagues cringe when I start out with, “well, you know back in the day.”
I do remember all 10 of my siblings and I had a synchronized eye roll when Dad started a conversation such as that!
Memory binds us to places that forget us and to moments that no one else values, says Kathryn Butler in DesiringGod.org.
I think that is true. These fall days remind me of football in the college stadium. I can picture myself sitting up high overlooking Gunnison and imagine the hundreds of people before me sitting in the same place, wondering what their future holds before vanishing into tomorrow. My story is part of the forgotten, too.
Western State College has become new and shiny and with a new name. Even so, the professors that I knew there are gone. I’m gone. Now, when I return, I’m merely a visitor, invisible to those I pass. The college that helped shape me is indifferent to my existence. At least until it’s time for alumni dues!
If we were to look to the past for our identity, we can feel displaced. Memories have stark imprints, but it’s like a photo. It’s never as good as the real view. The buildings we remember crumble and the mentors we esteem stoop with age.
The burdens of life humble us even though we want to revisit those moments and reclaim abandoned dreams.
F.Scott Fitzgerald phrased it well in The Great Gatsby, and so we beat on, boats against the current borne back ceaselessly into the past.” How often do we chase after lost joys that evade us? Just as our bodies wither and break, the places, people and things we prize also slip away.
Memories are important to remind us who God is and what He’s done for us. The importance of remembrance runs throughout the Bible. In Deuteronomy, Moses tells his people to …”keep your soul diligently, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen.”
Moses drew on his own memories, witnessing idolatry of his people when they forgot God’s care for them in the wilderness. They showed that when we forget God, we stumble astray and when we remember Him, our natural response is to worship (Butler).
How do we remember God’s faithfulness and fight off spiritual amnesia? God gives us memorials. Here are some ways to “pray memories.”
Think of events that mark a defining moment when God showed His power in your life, guiding you in a very clear way and answered a prayer or fulfilled a promise.
Not all memories are good. Think of a time that God walked you gently through those memories to emerge whole, forgiven and healed. Thank God for those and record His deeds in your heart.
Create traditions incorporating the telling of the stories of God’s faithfulness. At St. Mary Church, we follow the church calendar, the liturgy and traditions that mark the church year and tell of the life of Christ. It is a powerful reminder of what God has done and who we are in Christ.
Every week we celebrate the Lord’s Supper, the body and blood of Christ with His instructions, “Do this in memory of me.”
Let us not forget. May we all be the people who fight spiritual amnesia with God-given means of remembrance. And remember, I’m praying for you.
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.