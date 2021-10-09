Very few people of any political persuasion fail to grimace when they talk about the news of the day.
The news media is filled with negative and disturbing events regardless of your belief system. It is very easy to be in a state of perpetual anxiety as we view current events from a distance.
The Apostle Paul might have been prophesying about CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Facebook, Twitter or even the Montrose Daily Press when he wrote “Do not be anxious about anything but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
For many years I have been trying to discipline myself to pray about the disturbing news that floods my consciousness. Instead of stewing about threats to my liberty and my pocketbook, it is far better to refer these matters to the One who rules history.
We personally cannot stem riots, calm hateful confrontation, prevent genocide, overcome injustice, but our God can.
This is not a cop out. It does not relieve us of responsibility to be peacemakers and justice warriors where we can. But outcomes are ultimately in the hands of sovereign God.
The earlier in the process we recognize this and refer the matter to His care, the calmer and more clear-headed we will be in addressing the troubling issues that are within our reach.
Micah summarized this “What does God require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8) We must actively promote justice.
We must treat others with kindness. But justice and kindness are ineffectual unless we first submit ourselves to God’s authority. Prayer is the act of submission by which we receive the direction to cooperate with His righteous, benevolent purposes for mankind.
I often find myself gnashing my teeth over the words and actions of politicians. What better time to apply Christ’s instruction to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you?” (Matthew 5:44)
It is a sad reality to view some portions of our own government as our enemies, who persecute us. However, I doubt there are many of us who do not have that thought from time to time. What should we pray for our enemy-government leaders?
I pray that they would see truth and desire justice in their deepest souls. I pray that they will repent when they take positions contrary to God’s Word. Hebrews 10:31 tells us that “it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”
I would not wish that on my worst enemy. Thus, I pray for them to come to their senses and not put themselves under God’s judgment by rejecting His Word.
Our prayerful concern for our enemies demonstrates we are sons of God (Matthew 5:45) who, while we were His enemies, sent His only Son to reclaim us. (Romans 5:8)
For decades I have subscribed to London-based Economist magazine, not because I love all their opinions but because they give me a broader array of international news than any other weekly publication. I regularly pray my way through their international news.
I read about oppression in Sudan or famine in Madagascar or gangs in El Salvador and pray for those nations.
I may never visit many of them but I can lift their needs to the living God and ask Him to help them. Occasionally, this reading brings opportunity for my tangible involvement.
When the Soviet Union broke up, many Christians in Central Asia lost their jobs because of their Russian bloodlines, but could not emigrate back to Russia.
They faced starvation. An Economist article on a Japanese honey shortage led me to equip 200 families in Uzbekistan to become beekeepers and ship their output to Japan. Praying the news turned into action.
Praying about the news instead of agonizing about it changes our attitude toward the newsmakers.
We see them as real people with real needs instead of as the disrupters of our peace and prosperity. It is this change of heart that makes Paul’s other Philippians 4 promise reality, “The peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:7)
Instead of disquiet over a troubled world and fear for our future, we have the peace that comes from knowing that our God is sufficient to handle all of the world’s woes.
He has so completely demonstrated His loving commitment to mankind that we can be confident that He will have the right solution at the right time.
Will you join me in turning the news from a cause of worry into an opportunity to become God’s partner in addressing the needs of the world?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
