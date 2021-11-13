Have you ever wanted to pray for someone and could not find the words? It happens to many of us. And while we can be grateful that “the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans (Romans 8:26),” sometimes it’s nice to have some practical help.
I, and many others, have appreciated using the Scriptures as a guide to our prayers. Many passages of scripture are prayers themselves. Indeed God inspired these prayers! Why not use their words to pray our prayers?
Let’s say you are facing a difficult month. Obligations to family, friends, work, and church are converging upon you. In a time like this you might turn to the petition in Isaiah 26:7-9:
The way of the righteous is level; O just One, you make smooth the path of the righteous.
In the path of your judgments, O Lord, we wait for you; your name and your renown are the soul’s desire.
My soul years for you in the night, my spirit within me earnestly seeks you.
Notice how Isaiah looks toward the “smooth” path of the righteous. See how he waits for the intervention of God and how the person of God appears to be the foremost aim of this prayer.
The themes (waiting, trust, pleading) and the feelings (longing, seeking) can instruct your own prayer to God. You might lift up your own prayer to God in a form similar to that of Isaiah’s prayer:
Lord, I thought your way was the best way. This month it sure doesn’t feel like it.
I can’t straighten things out, Lord, so I wait for you.
I will simply follow the path of obedience to what you have commanded me.
And I will wait for you to do the rest.
All I really want in the midst of this mess is you, Lord Jesus.
More than anything I yearn to know your presence close to me and to be close to you in every situation that confronts me.
You can use other biblical prayers in a similar manner. Perhaps your congregation is in need of prayer. Why not use one of Paul’s prayers for the churches he writes to as a guide? For example, Paul prays for the church in Philippi in Philippians 1:9-11:
And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless in the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God.
Sometimes I simply replace the word “you” in the prayer with the word of a person or group.
“I pray, Lord that the love of [this person, this congregation] may abound...
I pray that [he, she, they] may be able to discern what is best...
I pray that [he, she, they] may be filled with the fruit of righteousness...
You can see how this works. Oh, and one hint. You can usually find these prayers in the first couple chapters of each of Paul’s letters. One year my wife copied them all out on a single sheet of paper so I could review them easily to find just the right Pauline prayer as I prayed for others.
The words of people coming to Jesus can also give words to our prayer, for we also come to Jesus with our needs. Notice how a man in a crowd cries out to Jesus for his son in Luke 9:38-39:
“Teacher, I beg you to look at my son for he is my only child. A spirit seizes him and he suddenly screams; it throws him into convulsions so that he foams at the mouth. It scarcely ever leaves him and is destroying him.”
Notice how this prayer is structured. What sincerity! You can feel the man’s suffering with his son. He describes the son’s condition as if Jesus were a local doctor. But with the word “destroying” you can also sense the man’s desperation. Could you bring the illness of one of your loved one’s to Christ using this prayer as your guide?
Lord Jesus, I beg you to attend to my mother, my mother in the hospital.
She has caught a virus and can’t seem to breathe well. The doctors have intubated her and put her on a ventilator. I am afraid that this disease is destroying her. Lord, help!
Take a look at the prayers in the Bible. By looking at the content of these prayers we learn what kinds of things the inspired Scriptures describe as appropriate prayer. By examining the form of these prayers we learn something of how to make requests to God.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.