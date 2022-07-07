Several years ago I began to realize that things were getting blurry. Reading a book or a restaurant menu was becoming a challenge. It didn’t take long for me to make my way to the store to buy myself a pair reading glasses. I tried on several pairs until I had an “aha” moment. My problem was easily solved by wearing the right glasses.
As we go through daily life, do our work, engage in relationships, read the news, and the like, every one of us is looking at life through a certain lens. We interpret events, circumstances, and people through our basic understanding of the world, often in subconscious ways. This is our worldview.
In one of the top five most influential books in my life, entitled, The Universe Next Door, author James W. Sire calls a worldview, “a set of presuppositions which we hold about the basic makeup of the world.” Someone who has done a lot of thinking in this realm, Jeff Baldwin, from the Texas-based Worldview Academy, writes, “Worldview is like an invisible pair of eyeglasses-glasses you put on to help you see reality clearly. If you choose the right pair of glasses, you can see everything vividly and can behave in synch with the real world. But if you choose the wrong pair of glasses, you may find yourself in a worse plight than the blind man-thinking you see clearly when, in reality, your vision is severely distorted.”
In the book of Judges, we see that humankind embraced an anarchical, narcissistic viewpoint, rejecting God’s revelation of himself and his righteous standards. Society was truly a mess, and incredibly horrifying outcomes were the order of the day. The Bible describes this period as man doing what was right in his own eyes, the sad inevitability of the rejection of the truth of God.
God’s truth is the best lens through which to view reality. In Genesis 1-11, God conveyed to us the foundation for the reality of the world around us. He answers the big questions that affect how we see the world and how we live in it.
Is there a God and what is he like? Yes, he is triune, all-powerful, personal and good.
What is the nature and origin of the universe? It came into being through God’s spoken word, has physical reality, and is separate from God himself.
What is the nature and origin of man? He is mind, body, and soul, made in the image of God, made to know God. Man is distinct from the animal world and is commissioned for stewardship over it.
What happens to man after death? Man’s soul lives on and is one day reunited with a resurrected physical body. Man is directed either to heaven or hell, based upon whether he/she believed upon Christ.
Where does knowledge come from? God’s revealing of absolutes comes through creation and specific revelation, including Christ and the Holy Scriptures.
What is the basis for ethics and morality? The holy character of God revealed through his divine attributes and righteous commands.
What is the meaning of human history? It tells the story of God’s glory in his creation, the fall of man into evil, the redemptions offered through God the Son, Jesus Christ, and the future restoration of all things.
Because a worldview consists of one’s answers to the big questions, it determines behavior in all areas of life. How you use your time, what (who) you worship, how you relate to others around you, what’s on your bucket list, and much more.
A worldview based on God’s truth results in living in harmony with reality. Our world begins to make sense, even the most difficult parts. But so often, as we look at our culture, we see the effects of living out of synch with God’s reality.
It is not an accident that we are living in this cultural moment. Acts 17 says that God determines the exact times that people would live in the boundaries of their dwelling place. For such a time as this, you and I are here. God gives us our cultural moment, and he does this so that people would reach out to him and find him, as the Apostle Paul says. God saves us and reconciles us. Because we are made in his image, as image bearers we become agents of reconciliation, practicing the ministry of reconciliation with those around us.
As followers of Jesus Christ, we need to see ourselves as not just biding our time here on earth until we get to go to heaven. We are here on mission. Our mission is to know Christ and to make him known. Knowing our Creator is incredibly life-giving, joyful experience. That means we have something to offer others in the world, and creation itself.
It would be wise for us to ponder the following questions, taken from the Colson Center for Worldview. What’s good in the world that we can promote, celebrate and preserve? What’s missing that we can contribute? What’s evil that we can work against? What’s broken that we can restore?
Let’s be the hands and feet of Jesus, as we cooperate with his redemptive purposes for the world.
Curt Mudgett is pastor of Cedar Creek Church.