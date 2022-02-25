Spring teased us this last week when the weather warmed up to 50 degrees here in Montrose. I felt the familiar draw to be outside, to do more while it was warm. But the pull to do more is a constant whatever the weather might be. Perhaps we can squeeze in that extra meeting/lunch/coffee/workout/task into this small space in the schedule. Warm weather or not, we try to do a lot in our days. I wonder what it might look like to refocus our priorities.
The Christian season of Lent is just around the corner, starting next Wednesday, March 2. During these six weeks before Easter some of us try to give up something or take something new on, all to refocus on things that matter. We all have these responsibilities in our lives that can feel heavy or burdensome.
During Lent, we might decide to refocus on our relationships: with our Creator, with our loved ones, with the people in our lives that mean the most to us. Some of us choose to spend more time in prayer, nature, in silence or even fasting. While others of us may decide to give up something in order to create more room in our lives for those things that matter most. There is no one-size-fits-all prescription for how to “do” Lent.
During the “before times” (before the global pandemic) my days would be filled; every hour had an appointment of some sort, someone coming into the office, some appointment or meeting I had to attend. I had very long days. In March of 2020, we turned on a dime and instead of these busy days of in-person meetings, we moved everything online or to phone calls. Even though my days looked different, they were just as busy.
This season of Lent helps me to appreciate where I spend my time and where I need to spend my time. I have discovered that I need to leave blank spaces in my day. I examine when I have left none and desire to move things around to create space so I can ask myself questions each day: Am I sitting behind a desk too much? Do I need to take more walks? Have I been good to my body today? Did I drink enough water? Have I told all the people in my life I love them? Have I spent time in prayer?
I am trying to learn the unhurried life God calls us to. This is the life where I have time to ask these important questions each day throughout the day. The writer of the Gospel of Matthew reminds us Jesus’ call to this unhurried life too: “Come to me, all you who are heavily burdened and I will give you rest. For my yoke is easy and my burden light.” Perhaps a better translation for the word “easy” is “well-fitting,” which changes our understanding.
“My yoke is well-fitted for you, and my burden light.” The yoke around the neck of an ox or cow is standard size, one size fits all. But the yoke of Christ is fitted for each of us individually. The burden of this life is to let people know they are loved. There are times we do this better than others, and for sure there are times we don’t do this at all. We hold on to grudges, we point fingers. We shake our heads and get disappointed over trivial things, forgetting the call to love entirely.
The burden of Christ — the most important part of following this man — is to make sure others know of your love and his love. We know that we cannot tell others we love them when we don’t mean it, when we are still wearing our worldly ill-fitted yokes.
What would it look like for you to step back, sit down, breathe for a moment, and hear the words of Jesus calling you to an unhurried life of a well-fitted yoke? How might you spend time over the next few weeks if you slowed down and loved people well?
God calls us to refocus on what is important. May we take this season of Lent to slow down and make time to adjust our focus to love.
Rev. Lisa Petty is pastor of Montrose United Methodist Church.