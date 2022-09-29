RELIGION: What do you want?

In the early 19th century, battlefield communications were difficult. A veteran of the Napoleonic wars, Baron von Clausewitz, wrote the classic treatise on military tactics in which he discussed the “fog of war.” Clausewitz fought in the Battle of Wavre which prevented 33,000 crucial French reinforcements from reaching Napoleon at Waterloo.

In the confusion of that battle, the commander of the French Fourth Corps, General Gerard, was asked how to determine their next troop movement. He declared, “Ride toward the sound of the guns.” This has become a watchword for soldiers ever since.



