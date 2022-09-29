In the early 19th century, battlefield communications were difficult. A veteran of the Napoleonic wars, Baron von Clausewitz, wrote the classic treatise on military tactics in which he discussed the “fog of war.” Clausewitz fought in the Battle of Wavre which prevented 33,000 crucial French reinforcements from reaching Napoleon at Waterloo.
In the confusion of that battle, the commander of the French Fourth Corps, General Gerard, was asked how to determine their next troop movement. He declared, “Ride toward the sound of the guns.” This has become a watchword for soldiers ever since.
The instinct for self-preservation urges us to run from the sound of gunfire. We naturally yearn for safe spaces with no pain, no conflict, no danger. Our society walks away from difficult relationships, silences voices that contradict our preferred positions, seeks pain relief quickly rather than resolving the root cause of the pain. We isolate ourselves from anything that would threaten our personal peace or prosperity.
Historically the Christian community has been famous for voluntarily eschewing self-protection to try to overcome evil and suffering. When smallpox hit Rome in 165 AD, Rome’s most famous physician, Galen, fled to his country estate to protect himself. A century later, Bishop Dionysius described the reaction to a plague in Alexandria: “At the first onset of the disease, they [pagans] pushed the sufferers away and fled from their dearest, throwing them into the roads before they were dead and treated unburied corpses as dirt, hoping thereby to avert the spread and contagion of the fatal disease.”
In both plagues, Christians stayed in the city, nursing sufferers. It is estimated their nursing reduced mortality by two-thirds. Rodney Stark, a prominent historian of the early Church, believes that the expansion of the Church can be linked in large part to the Church’s eagerness to serve the suffering.
Through the centuries, Christians have played prominent roles in the elimination of slavery, the grant of women’s voting rights, the reformation of prisons, the protection of children. Certainly, the Church’s record has been mixed, with some church people opposing these reforms that made society more humane, but each movement contained large contingents whose biblical faith compelled them to address oppression in their midst.
In our own day, Christians are faced with a similar dilemma. Will we retreat from a world in distress, seeking to protect ourselves from crime, mental health crises, immigration problems, addiction disasters, the wave of suicides? Many seek to build a financial and physical fortress to shield themselves from society’s ills. Retirement funds and a gated community can allow comfort when the world outside is aflame, but is this living the gospel of selfishness or the self-denying, biblical Good News?
One of the more comic episodes in Scripture is the tale of Gideon in Judges 6-8, whom we first meet beating out wheat in a winepress, hiding from his Midianite enemies. An angel comes to him and addresses this patent coward as “a mighty man of valor.” Gideon is called to lead Israel into deliverance from those enemies. He argues with God’s call, demanding supernatural confirmation of that call (twice). But, ultimately he obeys. God takes 300 men to defeat an enemy manyfold more numerous.
God the Father saw a world on fire. People, who rebelled against His creation order, were destroying one another and the world which He had declared very good at its completion. To address this, God sent His only Son to “ride toward the sound of gunfire.” God took on human flesh in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus lived a life fully submitted to the authority of His Heavenly Father. This divine authority threatened the petty tyranny of Rome and Jerusalem. Jesus could have chosen to hide out in the Galilean hills, avoiding conflict with the temporal authorities.
Instead, He quietly but firmly confronted the errors of the authorities. He intentionally waded into the conflict, even casting the moneychangers and sacrifice vendors out of the Jerusalem Temple, where their quest for profit at the expense of pious pilgrims was desecrating the reputation of God. Jesus’ advance against the forces of evil led to a kangaroo court conviction, torture, and an excruciating death. Yet He did not shy away from His call to overcome evil.
The question remains, will we as Christians spend our efforts trying to protect ourselves and our lifestyles from the wave of evil surrounding us on all sides or will we advance into the melee? Will we spend ourselves to defend the weak, to oppose tyrants, to care for the wounded, to seek even-handed justice? Will we hide with Gideon in the winepress or advance with Gideon against impossible odds and watch God undertake in our behalf? God-sized deliverance awaits those with the courage to ride to the sound of guns.
