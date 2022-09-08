The great storm

A cover of The Detroit News tells of The Great Storm.

 (Public domain)

While on a recent visit to Michigan, a friend whose VRBO we were staying in recommended a book he had on hand there: Freshwater Fury by Frank Barcus. It wasn’t what one might call lighthearted beach reading, rather it was a documentary of firsthand accounts of survivors of the Great Storm of 1913 which hit the Great Lakes in November of that year. Being a fan of history, and also of storm stories, it made for perfect reading for me.

Dubbed as the White Hurricane and the Frozen Fury, the 1913 storm was the only hurricane to ever develop over the Great Lakes. In four days of battering, the extratropical cyclone killed over 250 people and destroyed dozens of ships. Twelve bulk freighters—some over 600 feet long—disappeared without a trace. The storm brought 100 mile an hour winds to the open stretches of water creating waves that towered above the decks of the ships making navigation to safe harbor nearly impossible.



