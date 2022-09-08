While on a recent visit to Michigan, a friend whose VRBO we were staying in recommended a book he had on hand there: Freshwater Fury by Frank Barcus. It wasn’t what one might call lighthearted beach reading, rather it was a documentary of firsthand accounts of survivors of the Great Storm of 1913 which hit the Great Lakes in November of that year. Being a fan of history, and also of storm stories, it made for perfect reading for me.
Dubbed as the White Hurricane and the Frozen Fury, the 1913 storm was the only hurricane to ever develop over the Great Lakes. In four days of battering, the extratropical cyclone killed over 250 people and destroyed dozens of ships. Twelve bulk freighters—some over 600 feet long—disappeared without a trace. The storm brought 100 mile an hour winds to the open stretches of water creating waves that towered above the decks of the ships making navigation to safe harbor nearly impossible.
Interviews fill the book of captains, seamen, first-responders and on-shore witnesses whose testimony filled in some of the blanks left by the sudden and complete disappearance of ships. In the wake of the tragedy, a total of 19 ships were sunk with dozens more damaged beyond use—ice and snow in vast quantities adding to the mayhem--the grim tale of unimaginable fear and suffering by this freshwater hurricane was told.
One of the challenges captain and crews had during that November blow is the same challenge operators of the Edmund Fitzgerald had, which sunk in Lake Superior in 1975: how to keep the bow at a ninety-degree angle to the waves. I learned that dropping anchors can often help with stability though they may not touch down at all when the ship is driven along. There is also no substitute for keeping the engine engaged to aid must-do navigation.
In these November “witches” as they’re called on the Great Lakes, up to 50-foot-high rogue waves and “three sisters” (combinations of three successive waves which pour on weight that disintegrates ships) are especially to be feared. These walls of water can easily manipulate a ship so it situates parallel to the waves in a trough. In severe storms, surrendering to a trough means there is little hope to avoid pummeling, capsizing and instantaneous doom.
I present us this graphic picture to illustrate a couple things. In our world today we may be encountering storms of a magnitude not experienced before by any of us. Keeping the direction of the bow straight, we call for full steam ahead. Metaphorically speaking, we also employ the use of anchors, harnessing their drag to help us stay the course. What exactly, however, does this mean practically for us? Do we pretend we possess invincibility as William Ernest Henley suggests in his poem Invictus: I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul?
The letter from the Apostle Peter to early followers of Jesus Christ brings perspective and direction, and I find it incredibly hope-giving and inspirational. Recall that Peter had sailed his share of rough waters and had been with Jesus when he calmed the storm. What he says is worth considering: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials, so that the tested genuineness of your faith—more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire—may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ. Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” (I Peter 1:3-9)
Followers of Jesus Christ have a hope that is incredibly joy-giving and yet, it is sadly lacking in many people’s lives today. Peter also coaches us to “…honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect, having a good conscience, so that, when you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ may be put to shame.” (I Peter 3:15-16) A well-anchored hope is one that focuses on sharing with others the reality of a vital relationship with Jesus Christ.
These days, evil may seem unleashed, and its exponential growth appears foreboding as a rogue wave on the high seas. Jesus is our shelter in the time of storm. He is our safe harbor. We drop anchor into him and his immovable truth. What occurs in our world does not take him by surprise or catch him unprepared. Thus, as his representatives, we courageously speak into the culture with confidence that comes from knowing God’s plans cannot be thwarted. And “fear not,” Jesus says, frequently—nearly times without number.
A friend of Peter’s—the apostle James, fellow boatman with experience on an unpredictable lake and leader in the early church—writes the following words of instruction on how to stay secure in a storm: “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. For that person must not suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:3-8)
Trusting in the living word of God, Jesus Christ, the master of all storms, is key to the navigation of our present challenging waters. The written word of God is the solid ground our anchor catches upon—the timeless and absolute truth of the Bible.
I’d like to wrap up these hopefully encouraging thoughts for you with the encouragement that comes from the hymn In Christ Alone by Keith Getty and Stuart Townend:
In Christ alone my hope is foundHe is my light, my strength, my songThis cornerstone, this solid groundFirm through the fiercest drought and stormWhat heights of love, what depths of peaceWhen fears are stilled, when strivings ceaseMy comforter, my all in allHere in the love of Christ I stand.
No guilt in life, no fear in deathThis is the power of Christ in meFrom life’s first cry to final breathJesus commands my destinyNo power of hell, no scheme of manCan ever pluck me from His handTill He returns or calls me homeHere in the power of Christ I’ll stand.
