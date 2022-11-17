RELIGION: Unsubscribe: 2020 load: Reflection, renewal and reconnection for 2021

A while back we posted the above statement in our teen section of the clinic and encouraged our patients to create a design for this. This was to remind them that because peers may be engaging in risk-taking behaviors, they don’t have to. This can apply to all of us. In our world today, we could all use encouragement to rise above the influence!

I had a colleague come to me with a concern and asked me to put my chaplain hat on. The concern is it seemed the terms “Christian” and “Patriot” were net negatives. When asked why, it was seeing these “Christians” and “Patriots” desecrating the nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting speeches and interfering with gatherings all while packing Old Glory or trailing the flag behind their lifted-up trucks.



