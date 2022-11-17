A while back we posted the above statement in our teen section of the clinic and encouraged our patients to create a design for this. This was to remind them that because peers may be engaging in risk-taking behaviors, they don’t have to. This can apply to all of us. In our world today, we could all use encouragement to rise above the influence!
I had a colleague come to me with a concern and asked me to put my chaplain hat on. The concern is it seemed the terms “Christian” and “Patriot” were net negatives. When asked why, it was seeing these “Christians” and “Patriots” desecrating the nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting speeches and interfering with gatherings all while packing Old Glory or trailing the flag behind their lifted-up trucks.
Around the same time, I had a woman pull up behind me in a gas station and point out a decal on the back of my car depicting the Rosary and a silhouette of the Blessed Mother as being a satanic symbol. Needless to say, I was stunned at all the above and kind of speechless for a bit.
I am a Christian and a Catholic specifically and I pray the Rosary. This group of prayers using beads was introduced by Jesus’ Mother. Catholics don’t worship the Blessed Mother, but we venerate her as the mother of Christ. Lord knows she deserves it! Who else would agree to bear a child as a teen, only to watch Him be crucified in obedience to God? I am also patriotic, but in the sense that I am immensely grateful for the freedoms and opportunities afforded me simply for being an American citizen.
Both my grandfathers are veterans of wars and I have a nephew in the Army now. I fly my flag for them. Sometimes, I wonder why I wasn’t born in the Norman Rockwell era. Life seemed simpler then, even though it probably wasn’t.
So how to answer these questions now? I was able to explain the significance of the decal on my car gifted to me by the Philippines after one of my medical missions and its meaning to me. I’m not sure this woman was convinced. I encouraged my colleague to follow the teachings of Christ, to be intentional and put Biblical value and content to the symbols and “noise’’ out there. I wonder if the Founding Fathers aren’t turning over in their graves at seeing the goings on today. I do think their plan was a Divine Framework for this then “infant nation.”
I also think we must be persistent in our character when riding out the storms. Jesus praised persistence in prayer with an illustration. His parable in Luke 18:1-8 tells of a widow who was not receiving justice in her case. So she pestered the judge and would not take “no” for an answer. It paid off when the judge finally relented and gave her what she asked for. Jesus asks us to persist in our prayers in the same way.
We face storms: we live in a world that has storms as a natural part of life. There are storms we engineer by our own foolishness. Oh ya- me! Then there are storms I think God sends for our growth. They can make us resilient. Then there are the storms we’re dragged into by other people. It’s then we help sink the ship. How so?
Making decisions in haste without waiting on God. We often depend on worldly wisdom rather than Godly wisdom. Do we take time to listen to God and speak only to what we know is true? It’s often easier to take the easy way out. Sometimes we are called upon to endure hardness as a soldier of Christ. It makes the accomplishment even greater! I think a lot of my colleagues’ angst was seeing many following the crowd and blindly believing what they heard without checking things out. Then these messages were passed on as fact.
We are a flawed nation full of sinners- me included. We all need to detox from spiritual pollution. To rise above the influence of values that are not rooted in God and His ways, requires prayer and help from the Holy Spirit. We have to sort out which assumptions and perspectives and behaviors are Biblical and which are not. Then remove all that is contaminating our hearts and minds and seek God and find nurturing people who are thinking and speaking with calmness and kindness. Then I think we can rise above the influence, while praying for wisdom in our nation, praying the Rosary and flying the flag. I hope so.
This is Thanksgiving weekend. Let us count our many blessings and hold those close to us deeply in our hearts and be grateful. I have much to be grateful for!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
