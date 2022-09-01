church

On one of my mission trips overseas, we completed a surgery on a wee one and realized he wasn’t recovering well. I felt he needed to be in a better equipped hospital for closer monitoring than the spartan facility we had commandeered. Across town there was a private hospital with a children’s ICU. When permission was gained all around for the transfer, we were informed it would be $100 to admit him. It took mere minutes for the team to come up with the 100 bucks and $16 for a chest XRay complete with interpretation. He received great care and in about 48 hrs was back to baseline using the hospital bed as his personal jungle gym! The staff at the private hospital were excited that the North American team used their facility and paid cash for the little guy’s care.

No one thought twice about digging into our pockets to get him his care. It was effortless to help a child in need. We all know how much Christ cared for the children. But, God values each person we come in contact with every day as much as He values the children. In the middle of wild, busy days filled with work, meetings, family time, showing value to those we work with can lose priority. I think it’s easy to forget that each coworker, vendor, and volunteer was designed by God as a specific piece of the puzzle in His perfect plan. Even the TP delivery man: maybe especially the TP delivery man! The little potties at Pediatrics are a busy place!



