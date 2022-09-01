On one of my mission trips overseas, we completed a surgery on a wee one and realized he wasn’t recovering well. I felt he needed to be in a better equipped hospital for closer monitoring than the spartan facility we had commandeered. Across town there was a private hospital with a children’s ICU. When permission was gained all around for the transfer, we were informed it would be $100 to admit him. It took mere minutes for the team to come up with the 100 bucks and $16 for a chest XRay complete with interpretation. He received great care and in about 48 hrs was back to baseline using the hospital bed as his personal jungle gym! The staff at the private hospital were excited that the North American team used their facility and paid cash for the little guy’s care.
No one thought twice about digging into our pockets to get him his care. It was effortless to help a child in need. We all know how much Christ cared for the children. But, God values each person we come in contact with every day as much as He values the children. In the middle of wild, busy days filled with work, meetings, family time, showing value to those we work with can lose priority. I think it’s easy to forget that each coworker, vendor, and volunteer was designed by God as a specific piece of the puzzle in His perfect plan. Even the TP delivery man: maybe especially the TP delivery man! The little potties at Pediatrics are a busy place!
Mother Teresa said she saw Jesus in every face she saw. That could not have been easy for her. Do we see Jesus in the faces of those we meet? Daily in my work, I come across the kindest, most gentle people. We’ve all encountered them: those whose presence we relish being in, wanting to be more like them. This is the face of Christ.
It is easy to see Christ in those who show us love, kindness, and mercy. For me, especially that mercy part! In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells His disciples: “Truly, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.” How often do we truly see the face of Christ in those we disagree with?
More importantly, how often do we see the face of Christ in ourselves? I will tell you, I’m my worst critic and I think it’s true for most of us. Fr. Bob Pagliari, a priest in New York, gave a talk discussing how we can recognize the image and likeness of God in each and every person we encounter. “Look in the mirror.” “You are made in the image and likeness of God.”
Fr. Bob recommends that we “take the face of someone you disagree with, and instead of demonizing them, put that face in the mirror.” “Looking back at you is the image of God.” That can take on a whole new challenge while watching the news, doesn’t it!
Fr. Bob also warned against seeing people as a group, instead of as unique individuals who are loved by God. You are not just a Democrat or just a Republican. You are a beloved child of God created in His image. It’s not easy remembering or realizing that when reading the letters to the editor of our newspaper, is it? But if we were to sit down and visit about the topics on which we write, and look into each other’s faces, it would likely be much kinder and much more meaningful. We are asked to see others in the light of truth. We are asked to look beyond the weakness of others and see the presence and grace of God alive in them. We are being asked to see their goodness.
If we take a moment, we will see the presence of God in those around us: our service clubs, those celebrating our children and their teachers, those we look forward to seeing at worship, those we want to be with outside of worship, the person on the other end of the phone you were missing, the signature at the bottom of the “thinking of you” card.
Beloved child of God — take a moment, close your eyes and pray in gratitude for all the faces of Christ who will grace your presence today. And, don’t forget the most precious one- remember to look in the mirror! I’m praying in gratitude for you.
Dr. Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
