As I was thinking about what unites us as Christians, as human beings, a few theoretical suggestions came to mind. We are all made in the image of God and thus share reason and relationship. We all have a sense of good and beauty. We share land and resources. Yes I have heard people argue that these are some of the very things that divide us. I disagree. If we could not reason together, if we had no sense of basic common values for appeal, if we did not share land or resources, there would be no framework to bring us together. But all that is another article, because ultimately my mind turned to something more practical.
Once, when I was flying from Colorado Springs to Montrose, I left my coat at the airport and flew away. Later, when I remembered, I called the airport and ended up talking to the person in charge of “lost and found.” I described the coat and mentioned that it had no tag on it because my wife had made it. She took great interest, expressing sincere sympathy and saying that “I know how you all might feel because I sew too.” They mailed it back to us and when we opened the package we found some of those tasty stroup waffle treats nested with the coat. What a sweet little act of kindness!
What I want to draw attention to here is how this little moment of kindness united us with the person in charge of the lost and found. I have no idea of her religious or her political views, nor she ours. But if we ever met, there would be a bond forged through her small act of kindness.
Kindness is one of the fruits of the Spirit: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness” (Galatians 5:22). Ephesians 4:32 exhorts us to, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another as Christ has forgiven you.” Notice what Paul says in 1 Corinthians 13: 4: “Love is patient; love is kind.” Paul penned this statement right in the middle of his treatment of the Corinthians’ conflicts over worship. His point is that love (expressed through kindness) acts to unite Christians who are divided, even over how we should do our worship services. Listen to what he says in his letter to the Philippians:
If then there is any encouragement in Christ, any consolation from love, any sharing in the Spirit, any compassion and sympathy, make my joy complete: be of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind. Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.
Paul’s aim is that we “be of the same mind.” But we achieve this aim by “regarding others” with our actions. We “do” things out of a concern for the interests of others. That is what I call kindness and Paul thinks these kinds of behaviors are a path to being “in full accord and of one mind.”
The phrase “practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty” was written by Anne Herbert on a placemat in Sausalito, California in 1982. Needless to say, the phrase “random acts of kindness” became a big deal after that. And yet I want to say something about that word “random.” My conviction is that what we need in this world are not random acts of kindness that happen to appear here and there, but rather intentional acts of kindness. Reader’s Digest stories, Chicken Soup books and such are filled with stories of the kindness that unites. I do not think they are random. Rather stories like these emerge from people who cultivate virtue in their lives. They “practice” kindness. Think of the movie “Pay it Forward’’ where single acts of kindness caught on and the world was united for a time. Yes, a bit unrealistic, but it was pointing at something deeply real. Kindness unites.
I know that we have some serious disagreements with one another these days. Some surveys talk about a polarization in our country nearing the tensions of the Civil War. Christians are at odds with each other as well. We have experienced divisions in the past few years that we had never expected. I recognize that small acts of kindness will not “solve” our divisions in the sense that we will achieve a common view of our problems or be willing to take the same actions with regard to our circumstances. And yet. There is something about simple acts of kindness that softens our hearts to another. To me, that is a worthy first step.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.