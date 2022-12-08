Anjeze Bajaxhiu (generally known as Mother Teresa) would have chuckled at being described as “riding toward the sound of gunfire,” yet who better exemplifies the concept of moving toward troubled situations instead of running from them? Born in Macedonia when it was part of the Muslim Ottoman Empire, Mother Teresa began life as part of an embattled Christian minority. She left the Balkans at age 18 for Ireland to study English in preparation for her calling as a missionary to India. She never saw her mother and sister again, forsaking all for her calling.
Mother Teresa taught and was principal at convent schools in Darjeeling and Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Kolkata is a city of 4.5 million persons in a metropolitan area of over 14 million inhabitants. It is less than 1% Christian. Her school is one of Kolkata’s premier girl’s schools. Established in 1843 to serve the poor of West Bengal, its academic excellence and first quality facilities set it apart from the squalor of Kolkata. One-third of Kolkatans live in slums, where poverty is indescribable in western terms. A vigorous seaport and a center of culture, Kolkata is a city of deep contrasts.
In 1943, the region suffered a devastating famine. In 1946, there was an outbreak of Hindu-Muslim violence in which 4,000 died and 100,000 were left homeless in just 72 hours. Mother Teresa was distressed that she lived in safety and comfort amidst all this suffering. She left the school, trained in primary medical care and then moved into one of Kolkata’s poorest neighborhoods. She established a neighborhood school and then formed the Missionaries of Charity to care for “the hungry, the naked, the homeless, the crippled, the blind, the lepers, all those people who feel unwanted, uncared for throughout society, people that have become a burden to the society and are shunned by everyone.”
In 1952, she opened a hospice for street people, the Home of the Pure Heart, in a converted Hindu temple. This was followed by a hospice for lepers, leper clinics, and a home for orphans and homeless youth. By the time of her death, the Missionaries of Charity had 4,000+ sisters running 610 missions in 123 countries.
In 1994, my wife and I had the pleasure of hearing Mother Teresa deliver the keynote address at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast. This frail, five foot tall octogenarian spoke quietly with towering spiritual authority of the calling of Christ to serve the least among us. She reminded our national leaders that “the future of humanity passes through the family” and that “the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child.” She told of arranging for over 3,000 adoptions in Kolkata.
One of her stories has burned in my memory for almost 30 years. She said, “There was the man we picked up from the drain, half eaten by worms and, after we had brought him to the home, he only said, ‘I have lived like an animal in the street, but I am going to die as an angel, loved and cared for.’ Then, after we had removed all the worms from his body, all he said, with a big smile, was: ‘Sister, I am going home to God’ – and he died.”
She concluded her address, declaring that “it is not how much we do, but how much love we put into what we do.” She urged us to love our families and then our neighbors. She illustrated this by telling of taking rice to a starving Hindu family one day. The mother excused herself and took half the rice to a starving Muslim family next door. Mother Teresa stated “I did not bring any more rice that evening because I wanted them, Hindus and Muslims, to enjoy the joy of sharing.”
Why would a woman give up family, career, comfort to serve a worm-eaten, dying derelict in the Kolkata slums or to feed starving families from religious communities who were murdering her Christian brothers and sisters? When asked this by British journalist, Malcolm Muggeridge, she simply answered, “I wanted to do something beautiful for God.”
Mother Teresa moved toward the sound of gunfire, not with an AK47 to engage in combat, but with a clean towel and a bowl of rice to bring peace. God left the comfort and security of heaven, took on flesh as a helpless baby in a stable feeding trough in a tiny village that He might glorify His Father and bring peace to mankind. He moved toward our conflict-riven world, when He could have left us to our self-destruction. “The love of Christ constrains us … to no longer live for ourselves.” (2 Corinthians 5:14-15) Let us consider how we too can do something beautiful for God.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
