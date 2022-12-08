Church and Community

Anjeze Bajaxhiu (generally known as Mother Teresa) would have chuckled at being described as “riding toward the sound of gunfire,” yet who better exemplifies the concept of moving toward troubled situations instead of running from them? Born in Macedonia when it was part of the Muslim Ottoman Empire, Mother Teresa began life as part of an embattled Christian minority. She left the Balkans at age 18 for Ireland to study English in preparation for her calling as a missionary to India. She never saw her mother and sister again, forsaking all for her calling.

Mother Teresa taught and was principal at convent schools in Darjeeling and Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Kolkata is a city of 4.5 million persons in a metropolitan area of over 14 million inhabitants. It is less than 1% Christian. Her school is one of Kolkata’s premier girl’s schools. Established in 1843 to serve the poor of West Bengal, its academic excellence and first quality facilities set it apart from the squalor of Kolkata. One-third of Kolkatans live in slums, where poverty is indescribable in western terms. A vigorous seaport and a center of culture, Kolkata is a city of deep contrasts.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?