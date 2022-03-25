I enjoy spring with the world reawakening from a long winter slumber. I’ve always lived in cold climates so spring ushers in a pleasant transition to warmer weather. I am strange, however, because I thoroughly enjoy winter. I enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and even driving in the snow. Nevertheless, spring brings a refreshing change.
When we lived in Maine in the 1980s, they had an interesting name for spring. They called it “pothole season.” During the cold winters in Maine the roads would frost heave resulting in multiple potholes in the springtime. Some of these potholes were so enormous that they could swallow a car. More than once we had to have our car realigned after driving the roads. And since I worked at the forest service experimental station, I had plenty of potholes to avoid as I drove to work.
It fascinates me that God allows both potholes and a new growing season to happen concurrently. The fruit trees buds are beginning to swell and soon the tulips and irises will be emerging bringing in an array of color to our gray landscape from winter.
Thus, both the potholes and the new growth serve as life metaphors for us. Everyone experiences trouble in this world. In fact, Jesus promised that to his followers by saying, “In this world you will have trouble.” We know that trouble comes in all shapes and sizes and conditions. It could come from the dreaded “C” words like COVID or cancer. It may come through strained or broken relationships. It could be the tragic loss of a loved one. Right now, the world is tense with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It seems all the world’s leaders are on edge, and no one knows what will happen.
I believe God allows trouble so that we will turn to him for help. Psalm 121 reads: I lift my eyes to the mountains where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord the Maker of heaven and earth. In that Psalm God promises to be with us through every experience of life. And it ends with, “The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and for evermore.”
Along with the trouble, God allows opportunities for new growth in our lives. When Jesus said in John 16, “You will have trouble,” he also said, “Take heart for I have overcome the world.” Earlier when talking about what a life with Jesus brings as the Good Shepherd, he said in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and destroy. I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” Jesus wants to bless us with a full life, an abundant life, a meaningful life, and a purposeful life. That happens when we exercise faith in Jesus. The experiences he allows causes us to experience new growth.
What does that look like for you? For me it is being open to new experiences and being a lifelong learner. Some of these experiences are painful and hopefully I learn from them, but others are quite pleasurable as I see life in new ways. Last year my son gave me a new telescope for Christmas, but it didn’t show up until spring, shipping problems you know. When I received it, I enjoyed setting it up and took it out for the first time. And I was blown away at the clarity of planets in the new telescope.
The telescope we still have from when my son was growing up didn’t even compare. The beauty, complexity, and enormity of the heavens continues to astound me. We are fortunate to live near one of the dark areas as the Black Canyon National Park was certified as an International Dark Sky Park in September 2015. Go up there any evening that is cloudless and moonless and be amazed.
Every year, therefore, I try to observe more as spring comes causing the budding of the flowers in the plant world, the release from hibernation of bears and other animals, and the darling calves and lambs being born among our livestock.
There is much to adore. The natural beauty will draw you closer to God and will stimulate the feel-good hormone serotonin in your brain. Noticing such natural beauty will carry you through dark times. It will help deal with stressful experiences and will improve your ability to sleep. And nature will help you see where your help comes from: “l lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2 NIV) Please take time this spring to notice the world around you. Who thought God’s natural beauty around us, especially our mountains, would help us through the day and draw us closer to him?
Mike Lundberg is pastor of Church on the Hill.