For the last few months our church page column has focused on the call to not run away from this world’s troubles, or from people in distress, or from the things that we really don’t want to see. Our words have been a call to courage, to trust that God is leading us together, to believe that God will be present in whatever situations we enter, even if the outcomes are not to our liking.
This Sunday, the First Sunday in Advent for those of us who follow the church calendar, is the beginning of a 4-week season that not only prepares us to greet the new born Saviour in a manger, but to look for his coming at the end of time. As we seek strength to “run towards the sounds of guns,” the church’s ancient prayer will give us both direction and strength to do so, as it calls us to examine the state of our own lives and to trust that God will, indeed, strengthen and save us. “Stir up, we beseech thee, thy power, O Lord, and come. That by thy protection we may be rescued from the threatening power of our sins and saved by thy mighty deliverance.”
With such a prayer, which in many ways is a primal cry, we are confessing that we cannot rescue ourselves, and that the peril of our sins and of this fractured and hurting world are beyond our power to deal with. Underneath this confession is a raw-edged plea that the Lord God Almighty would stretch forth his hand, stir up his power, and come and rescue us.
For we cannot move toward the sound of guns, towards the cry of our neighbor, when at our core we are afraid that God is not present, that God will not act, and that God will abandon us in the mess that we humans have collectively made of this world.
Notice that the prayer is written in plural language, “our sins,” not just mine, just as we pray “Our Father.” It is a reminder that we all share a collective responsibility for warfare and drought, famine and division. Until we believe that all the world’s children are our children, we will find a thousand reasons to steer clear of the messiness, the debris that lasts for generations.
Frankly, our fears and our need to protect what we believe is our own are often what stops us. And behind this frantic need to clutch tightly to our worldly possessions is our lack of trust that God will be with us, holding us close, no matter what comes next. As we begin this Advent season singing, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” we receive again a reminder that God is with us, which is what the name Emmanuel means. God with us. Such a promise is intended to give us comfort and strength, courage and joy. Notice again the plural “us,” not just “me.” Signs of distress are all around us, in our neighborhoods and around the globe.
Yet God calls his church to be a sign of his loving presence, and our actions in caring for our neighbors are often how he makes himself known. However, if we think we can do this through our own power we are mistaken. That’s why we call him to stir up his power and come. Come to us now, and come to us when the end of this life and the end of this world comes. For in many ways, how we trust God now is the rehearsal for how we will trust him when there is no earthly hope to save us.
And the signs of the end are always around. They come from the parched fields of a summer of drought, to the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine, to the daily obituaries in the paper. The signs of the end are always around us, yet they are but a prelude to the day of judgment when we can make no pretense about who we really are, “for the peril of our sin is beyond our power to deal with.”
So this Advent, if you are fortunate enough to have family to rejoice with, pray that God might also give you the strength to care for those whom you’ve never before thought of as family. For at the heart of many of our sins is the way we place more value on our own lives than the lives of others. Only God can help to open our eyes and our hearts so that we would see that he is with us, leading us and filling us with his love, giving us the courage to face anything that this life holds.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters. She can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
