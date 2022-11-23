For the last few months our church page column has focused on the call to not run away from this world’s troubles, or from people in distress, or from the things that we really don’t want to see. Our words have been a call to courage, to trust that God is leading us together, to believe that God will be present in whatever situations we enter, even if the outcomes are not to our liking.

This Sunday, the First Sunday in Advent for those of us who follow the church calendar, is the beginning of a 4-week season that not only prepares us to greet the new born Saviour in a manger, but to look for his coming at the end of time. As we seek strength to “run towards the sounds of guns,” the church’s ancient prayer will give us both direction and strength to do so, as it calls us to examine the state of our own lives and to trust that God will, indeed, strengthen and save us. “Stir up, we beseech thee, thy power, O Lord, and come. That by thy protection we may be rescued from the threatening power of our sins and saved by thy mighty deliverance.”



