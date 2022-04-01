When an East Coast friend found work on the West Coast, he was dead set against uprooting his school-aged children in the middle of an academic year. His solution was to rent an efficiency apartment in his new community and then fly home for a few days every three or four weeks until school let out. Once the academic year ended, he flew home one last time, packed up his family and drove them the three thousand miles to their new community. The trek took almost a week.
“I didn’t know my own country until that trip,” my friend later remarked. I knew just what he meant. Soaring high above it all in a jet for a few hours is no substitute for being behind the wheel of a car for days on end. If you’ve made a similar journey, surely you recall how day by day the landscape shifts and changes, how regional accents and local restaurant menus do too.
Holy Week will soon be upon the Christian family — and with it comes a significant choice. We can, like my friend, do a “fly over” from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. That is, we can celebrate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem astride a donkey one Sunday and then, seven days later, gather tomb-side to rejoice at his promised resurrection. Like the direct flights my friend took, this is one way to get from one side of the story to the other.
The alternative is less appealing. We can willingly give ourselves over to the slow-going of Jesus’ descent into the hands of death. Not so that we can glory in his suffering but so that we can come out on the other side prepared for authentic rejoicing because death does not get the last word.
I get it. I really do. Many of us are hesitant to fully enter into Holy Week’s emotional and spiritual landscape. And yet how else can we learn from Jesus how to proceed in our own lives when they begin to resemble his path, when canyon walls narrow and light grows increasingly dim, when the road ends with no apparent way out?
A favorite spiritual teacher frequently says “There’s no way around; only through.” During Holy Week, Jesus teaches us how to move through what we might wish to avoid, through what we might prefer to postpone, through what we would prefer to bound over in one great leap. Life’s hard realities are incredibly difficult to face and try as we might, some simply have no detours, no way around. As with Jesus and his journey, sometimes all we have is “though” — and the fearsome prospect that we might not make it to the other side unscathed.
Whether you are a follower of Jesus or simply someone who esteems him, I encourage you to take the long way to Easter this year. Let Holy Week (April 10–16) unfold slowly so that Jesus might teach you how to move through rough terrain and not turn back. Let him show you how it is possible to go through rather than around, so that you — like him — might find resurrection life waiting on the other side.