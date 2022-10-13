religion 23rd psalm

It was intimidating to preach Psalm 23; after all, it is perhaps the best-known passage of Scripture. If I were a betting man, I’d bet dollars to donuts that most people who have attended church regularly have heard a message on the 23rd Psalm. Now to the believer, the 23rd Psalm should be an encouragement and evangelistic call to the unbeliever.

David draws from his real-life experiences and his relationship with God to produce a Psalm that can only be categorized as a poem of trust. Long before he became king of Israel, David grew up a shepherd and the son of a shepherd. Therefore, he knew the job and what needed to be done to raise sheep.



