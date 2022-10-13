It was intimidating to preach Psalm 23; after all, it is perhaps the best-known passage of Scripture. If I were a betting man, I’d bet dollars to donuts that most people who have attended church regularly have heard a message on the 23rd Psalm. Now to the believer, the 23rd Psalm should be an encouragement and evangelistic call to the unbeliever.
David draws from his real-life experiences and his relationship with God to produce a Psalm that can only be categorized as a poem of trust. Long before he became king of Israel, David grew up a shepherd and the son of a shepherd. Therefore, he knew the job and what needed to be done to raise sheep.
“The LORD is my shepherd...” (23:1a); this is a first-person declarative statement and exclusive. If the Lord is David’s shepherd, then other things cannot be his shepherd. The shepherd will take care of a provide for the sheep; therefore, other things [wealth, sex, power, pleasure, etc.] cannot be the shepherd. “... I shall not want.” (23:1b); a statement like that raises the question, ‘what does that mean?’ And here, it’s best to let David continue his thought before we jump to meaning. “He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.” (23:2-3).
Allow me to diagram verse 1 in relationship to verses 2-3
(A) The LORD is my shepherd (B) I shall not want
(B) He makes me lie down (A) in green pastures
(B) He leads me (A) beside quiet waters
(B) He guides me (A) in the paths of righteousness
Staying with the metaphor of a shepherd and sheep, this sheep is not in want because the shepherd is doing the actions (B). And the shepherd is meeting the needs of the sheep (A).
David is on to something by relating sheep to people. Sheep will overeat their pastures and walk a single path until that ground is beaten down and eroded. People, too, are creatures of habit and will stick to a routine (addiction) even to their detriment. But David recognizes that the Lord will lead on the right path, not just so a person may look better. But so others can see the Lord’s ways are the right path.
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” (23:4). Where in verses 1-3, it seems the sheep could have been talking to another sheep. Perhaps even bragging to that other sheep about their shepherd. Now, in verse 4, the sheep is talking to the shepherd. The sheep recognize the valley is not a safe place; it may even be the hiding place of death. Nevertheless, the sheep is not afraid because the shepherd is with them.
The shepherd has two items; both can be weapons or tools as needed. Remember the odd story in Genesis 38, where Judah is identified because Tamar has his staff (38:25). The staff was like an I.D. card which speaks to the identity of the believer’s shepherd. The sheep takes comfort in the identity of the shepherd.
“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows.” (Ps. 23:5). Please don’t leave the metaphor David is using, a sheep and a shepherd. In the high meadow pastures in Israel, there was excellent grass and poisonous weeds. The shepherd needed to go over the field before the sheep and prepare it by removing toxic weeds. And during that time, predators could be waiting, hoping for a chance to attack. Peter describes Satan as a roaring lion looking for someone to devour (1 Pet. 5:8). But this sheep knows that as the shepherd prepares the table, he’s aware of the enemies around. He still has that rod and staff ready.
“Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Ps. 23:6) David concludes that because the LORD is the good shepherd described in verses 1-5, David can trust in the LORD all of his life. And where he mentions the house of the Lord, this is not a past, present, or future building. It is David’s place in the family of God and should be a reminder to you, Christian, of your place in God’s family.
Ozzy Osborne is pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley.
