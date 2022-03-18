In the wake of a sickness pandemic, we have reaped a cultural one: a pandemic of defamation. We’ve become near-obsessive labelers and classifiers of one another. We habitually put people into tight categories, assigning worth and value based upon those labels.
Negative labeling and naming is unrestrained nowadays. We use words like weapons of mass destruction – even Christians among Christians.
If you kept count, you might be shocked at how many times daily that you label other people based on snap judgments. It may be a political enemy, the gossiper next door or the woman who cuts you off on the highway.
Here’s a sampler of common negative labels we hear (or do) all the time: Anti-vaxxers. zealot vaxxers, radical, appeaser, gun-lover, gun-hater, anarchist, homophobe, bigot, anti-abortion, pro-abortion, Trump-hater, Biden-lover (or vice versa), Jesus freak, God-hater. Then there’s the old standard labels such as fat, ugly, stupid, weak, poor, filthy rich, lazy, worthless, driven, fitness freak, couch potato, etc., etc.
Negative labels usually define a person based on a single thing or two. They limit our exploring connection with those persons. They divide us. Like pre-teens in middle school, when we first meet, see, or hear people, they’re labeled and put into a box.
When it happens to you, it feels unfair. It hurts. It isolates.
We carelessly and callously prejudge young teens (most of whom are struggling to find their identity). We slap labels on them based solely on how they look, talk or what they wear. Even sadder is that some adult teachers and other influential adults around them categorize and label them quickly and harshly. And, it sticks with them through the school system. Many of them live and die by the early labels, believing the notion that they can’t (or won’t) change.
When we talk about the many things that divide us these days, I’m mindful of how casually I’ve labeled people without considering any potential harm. Worse are those of us who call ourselves Christians, implying we seek to be “like Christ,” but we fail to imitate the ways Christ sees people.
I think of the Luke 7 story of Jesus and the woman who crashed a fancy dinner party in order to anoint Jesus with her tears. The party host, Simon the Pharisee (the intelligent religious man), was indignant and theorized that if Jesus were truly a prophet He’d know that this woman was a known sinner and outsider and He would never associate with her.
But, Jesus the prophet, knew all her negative labels. He accepted her lovingly anyway. Jesus used an outcast woman to teach truth to a learned Pharisee.
Brandon Andress, who blogs at Outside the Walls, writes this about negative labeling: “The sad reality is that underneath a label or a classification is a flesh-and-blood human being with a soul, who has been reduced to a cheap descriptor, who is stereotyped and caricatured, not as one uniquely created by God, but as an object that can be disrespected, diminished and discarded.”
Radical Jesus, writes Andress, preached that humanity would no longer align by label or classification, but would unite and align in a love that transcends every label, every classification, every ideology, and every division. Believers must lead in this.
The Bible does say to speak the truth (God’s truth). It tells us wise ways to do this in love. J.D. Greer, pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., offers this counsel: “You judge someone not when you assess their position on something, but when you dismiss them as a person. Jesus told people that their works were evil. Yet John 3:17 says that God didn’t send Jesus to condemn the world, but to save it. There is a difference between speaking a harsh truth and condemning. Condemning goes beyond saying ‘This is wrong’ to saying, ‘I don’t want you around anymore.’”
Greer continues: “When you disagree strongly with someone — over something like faith or morality or politics — and because you can’t agree you cut them off. You say, in essence, ‘We can’t really be friends if we disagree on this issue.’ The ultimate statement of personal judgment is, ‘Depart from me.’”
Greer explains: “Hear me charitably on this: you have to love the person more than you love your position on a particular issue. That doesn’t mean you compromise your position or fail to state it. But it means that you stay committed to loving those (as God would) who passionately disagree with you.”
This is not easy or quick to learn. It takes practice. Why don’t we start by breaking the labeling habit? We stop doing it. It’s not a cure-all, but it’s one small thing we all could do to prevent some of the personal antipathy and enmity that festers among us.
