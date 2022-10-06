“Ride toward the sound of the guns.” That is our theme for the next few months. In last week’s article, Doug Kiesewetter vividly contrasted the “fortress” life from the “advance” life. Rather than flee the danger of gunfire, or preserve ourselves behind some fortress, we head straight into the mess. But what does this look like for Christians in the midst of a struggling world?
Let me tell you a story from Turkey, long ago.
In AD 369 Turkey experienced a famine, the most severe one ever recorded at that time. Pastor Basil’s neighbors were suffering. But what do you do? Basil’s response was threefold. First, he preached, perceiving God’s warning in the famine. He pronounced: “This is why God does not open his hand: because we have closed up our hearts towards our brothers and sisters.
This is why the fields are arid: because love has dried up.” But he not only spoke, he cared. He sold his own possessions and gave them to those who suffered. He attended to bodies and souls, combining personal respect with the supply of their necessity, and so giving them a double relief. Finally, Basil rallied his parishioners and organized support.
By 372 Basil (known today as St. Basil the Great) had constructed a collection of buildings within which care was provided. In a letter appealing to the governor of the Province for permission to make further developments on the property, he pleads:
“But to whom do we any harm by building a place of welcome for strangers, both for those who are on a journey and for those who require medical treatment on account of sickness, and so establishing a means of giving these people the comfort they want, physicians, doctors, means of conveyance, and escort? All these must learn such occupations as are necessary to life and have been found essential to a respectable career . . .”
Basil received permission and thus—in trying to provide help for his neighbors—he pioneered the first hospital. What does it look like for us to advance toward a world of need, rather than retreat into Christian fortresses? A few comments about Basil’s threefold response:
First, Basil interpreted his contemporary circumstances in light of their relationship with God (see St. Basil the Great, On Social Justice). After centuries of persecution and austerity, the Christian church had gained favor and was now, in the late fourth century, overly comfortable.
As we discover throughout the Bible, it is God’s way to comfort the distressed and to distress the comfortable. Basil saw one function of this famine as a distressing call from God for the church to repent of their own shallow comfort and to reach out in love to comfort those who were distressed.
I remember the 1960s and early ‘70s, when evangelical churches were few and far between. I experienced the movement grow in my years of seminary, pastorate, and seminary teaching: giving birth to megachurches and political lobbies.
I remember a couple of decades ago, when the second largest branch of the American Philosophical Association was the Christian philosophers. Not so today. I wonder: had we grown a bit comfortable? I see people wringing their hands about “what our world is coming to these days.” Like in Basil’s day, perhaps God is reaching out to us with a distressing call.
Second, Basil got personally involved. He did not simply take up a collection. He did not petition the local government to set up a department of famine relief. He sold his possessions. He went and cared for those in need personally, treating the suffering people “with respect.”
This combination of personal vulnerability, treating others with respect, and active care for the most pressing needs is a rare and wonderful combination. I have known Christians who have given of themselves similarly: taking in foster children, welcoming people without homes into their home, helping ex-cons find employment, and more. Basil, and I think Jesus (see Matthew 25: 31–46), would be happy.
Finally, Basil utilized his own influence to make bigger things happen. Basil had connections and he knew it. He was able to write a letter to the governor and get a response. He was able to recruit those who could provide quality medical care, those who could build buildings of hospitality, those who could train the unskilled in occupations necessary to life.
He knew he was able to organize for good and he did so. What influence do you or I have? How can we offer our own abilities and advantages for the sake of today’s needs?
Basil saw the need and headed straight into the mess. In so doing he founded the first hospital, a form of care that has shaped the course of our world. May God grant each of us the strength to do likewise.